LOCAL NEWS

State’s mask requirements for healthcare, adult correctional facilities to be lifted Monday

Apr 2, 2023, 5:14 PM
Mask requirements...
Washington’s mask requirements inside healthcare and other facilities are set to end on Monday. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Washington’s mask requirements inside healthcare and other facilities are set to end on Monday.

The state Department of Health announced it was ending the universal masking requirement on March 3.

The Secretary of Health Mask Order currently requires masking in healthcare, long-term care, and prisons or jails for people aged 5 and older.

The policy has been in effect since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but health experts say after months of declining cases, hospitalizations and deaths, now is the time to end it.

A similar announcement was also made by the state of Oregon last month.

“Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” said Washington state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, MD, MPH. “We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another.”

Health experts say they’ve also seen a decline in RSV and flu cases since the end of last year.

