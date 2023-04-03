Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ali Wong, Steven Yeun serve up epic feud in Netflix’s ‘Beef’

Apr 3, 2023, 8:50 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

In these days of rage — from hate-tweeting threads to public confrontations — one thing is pretty clear: “Beef” is on the menu.

Served up by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the new television show created by Lee Sung Jin drops Thursday on Netflix. The 10-episode “Beef” follows an epic feud between two strangers, played by Yeun (“The Walking Dead,” “Minari”) and Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”), that stems from a wild case of road rage.

The plot points may go to the extremes for entertainment but Yeun believes “Beef” actually says a lot about society, and he’s “proud” of that.

“I just see a giant mirror up to all of us,” he said in a recent interview. “We’re living in a lot of isolation, building a lot of stories up in our head. Maybe all we really want to do is connect to somebody.”

Wong agreed, adding that their characters Amy and Danny keep their feud going because each finds it strangely enjoyable.

“They’re letting walls down. They’re seeing each other at their ugliest,” Wong said. “There’s a deep acceptance that’s obviously very cathartic and very necessary. I think that’s the most unexpected and beautiful part about our show.”

The more Danny and Amy reveal their true selves to one another, the more they hide from their loved ones. Amy grits her teeth and smiles at her husband George, as she secretly resents that she’s the family provider, taking her away from quality time with their young daughter while George stays home and creates bad pottery. George, in the meantime, feels inadequate that his wife is the breadwinner.

“I just wish you’d unload the dishes sometimes,” George complains to Amy in a scene.

“I barely have time to eat off those dishes,” she replies.

“Once any partner has a sort of resentment that they hang on to and suppress, and it’s not communicated, it boils into something else,” said Joseph Lee, who plays George. “Something will explode at some point.”

Portraying so much anger actually helped Yeun to choose to take a more Zen-like outlook.

“At first it was cathartic to play anger. I was just like, ‘Cool, that’s fun.’ Then after a while, I was like, ‘I’m tired,'” Yeun said. “To be angry for this long is so tiring. Like, what are we doing? Why are we so angry? It was just very clear to me, to like, just chill, so it was illuminating for me.”

Wong is quick to point out that despite the rage expressed on screen, offscreen it was very different.

“There was a lot of joy being had in between takes that we don’t see on camera … like me and Steven laughing,” Wong said. “The friendship I developed with (castmate) Ashley Park and a lot of the other people is like by far the best outcome of the show, no matter how it’s received.”

National News

Associated Press

North Dakota House fails to override personal pronouns veto

North Dakota’s House lawmakers on Monday failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have restricted teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use. House lawmakers fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto. This happened days after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office […]
12 hours ago
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on...
Associated Press

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months. Police have not established a motive for the […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose death last month at a Virginia mental hospital has sparked outrage and led to second-degree murder charges against 10 defendants, died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” a medical examiner’s office said Monday. Arkuie Williams, the administrative deputy in the state Office of […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, July 2, 20...
Associated Press

Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only “anti-business but anti-Florida.” Answering a question during an online shareholders’ meeting, Iger said that the Republican […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Businessman gets 8 years in prison for theft of COVID funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut businessman who conspired with a now-former state lawmaker to steal federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for his role in the scheme. A federal investigation found John Trasacco, 50, had conspired with former state Rep. Michael DiMassa […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch par...
Associated Press

Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company. Lexi Rizzo, an eight-year Starbucks employee and shift supervisor, was fired from her store in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ workers, said Rizzo was fired after arriving a few minutes late […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Ali Wong, Steven Yeun serve up epic feud in Netflix’s ‘Beef’