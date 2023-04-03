Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Spoon spotted: Arizona Dairy Queen’s big red spoon found

Apr 3, 2023, 10:56 AM
This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in...
This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Phoenix with 15-foot-tall red spoon. The owners remain perplexed — and slightly amused — as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant. (Raman and Puja Kalra via The AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Raman and Puja Kalra via The AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning, and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO.

Michael Foster, 52, was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot (4.5-meter) spoon around 7 a.m. It was lying on the ground behind a fence that surrounds a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the scene of the heist.

“The first thing I did was send a picture to my wife and I said, ‘It’s the spoon.’ She said call the police,” Foster told The Associated Press.

“I can confirm the Dairy Queen ‘red spoon’ was located and recovered this morning,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email Monday.

Detectives are continuing to search for the suspects who took the spoon, he added. Police are encouraging the public to submit any tips.

A school maintenance man came over and pushed it over the fence to Foster, who handed it to Phoenix police.

“I set it down. They actually did the lifting after we got it over the fence,” Foster said. “They strapped it to the top of a police cruiser.”

Foster said nobody else was around and the school was just opening when he saw it.

“I did kind of look around and was like ‘What?’ One guy did finally come by and was like, ‘Is that what I think it is?’ Yeah, that’s the spoon,” Foster said.

Phoenix police over the weekend released surveillance footage from March 25 that showed two men and one woman get the spoon out of its base and put it on a large flatbed connected to a pickup truck.

Owners Raman and Puja Kalra said last week that they hoped to get it back. Getting another spoon made, delivered and then installed would cost over $7,000. They even resorted to creative strategies such as printing T-shirts for staff that said “Where’s My Spoon?”

Raman Kalra confirmed Monday in an email he was on his way to pick up the spoon from police.

“We are happy to have our spoon back and we are looking forward to the neighborhood creating more smiles and stories with this now world-famous spoon,” he said.

Dairy Queen is known for doling out plastic red spoons with their soft serve Blizzards. The Dairy Queen where the theft happened is the only Arizona location with a large red spoon. It’s been a popular Instagram photo spot.

The couple, who own 34 locations, also offered a reward of free Blizzard treats for anyone who helped facilitate the spoon’s return.

Foster said he doesn’t need a reward.

“Honestly, we’re just glad they’re gonna get their spoon back,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

University facing class-action over COVID campus lockdown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has granted class-action status in a lawsuit in which current and former students of the University of Delaware claim the school breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus in 2020 because of the coronavirus epidemic. Overruling several objections by […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at a fa...
Associated Press

New York OKs 99 more pot shop licenses after court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — New York regulators approved 99 new provisional licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries Monday as they try to speed up the rollout of a legal market that had been impeded by a court ruling. New York legalized recreational marijuana for adult use two years ago, although only seven shops have opened so […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

UN report charges South Sudan officials of rights violations

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A United Nations-backed panel of investigators alleges in a new report that several officials in South Sudan have perpetrated serious human rights violations and should be held accountable for their crimes. The governor of South Sudan’s Unity State, Joseph Monytuil, is cited for being responsible for gross violations of human […]
11 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 20...
Associated Press

DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday, giving the governor another legislative victory as he prepares a campaign for president. The new law will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise. The 2021 final numbers, earlier estimates by the agency showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. That’s the highest number since 2005 […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Embattled Minnesota college head to retire next year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president of a private university in Minnesota that was criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class announced Monday that she is retiring next year. Hamline University said in a statement that the retirement of President Fayneese Miller will […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Spoon spotted: Arizona Dairy Queen’s big red spoon found