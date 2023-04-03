Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

Apr 3, 2023, 11:45 AM
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch par...
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company on Friday, March 31. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company.

Lexi Rizzo, an eight-year Starbucks employee and shift supervisor, was fired from her store in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ workers, said Rizzo was fired after arriving a few minutes late for work. It claims the firing was retaliation for Rizzo’s vocal support of the union.

Rizzo was one of the workers who first reached out to labor organizers in 2021 to unionize Starbucks stores. Since then, at least 294 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned opposes the unionization effort.

Starbucks said Monday that Rizzo was fired for “repeated and substantial violations” of its attendance policy, including one instance where she arrived more than three hours late for a shift. Starbucks said it had documented six instances in which Rizzo missed more than four hours of work.

“Our policies exist to maintain a welcoming environment for all partners and customers, and interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that apply to all,” the company said in a statement.

Rizzo said in a statement that she will fight to be reinstated.

Rizzo’s name appears repeatedly in a decision issued last month by a federal labor judge at the NLRB, who ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers in Buffalo after finding “egregious and widespread misconduct” by the company.

Among other things, the judge found that Starbucks was inconsistent in warning Rizzo about tardiness and illegally withheld pay raises for her and other supervisors. Starbucks is appealing that ruling.

Starbucks Workers United said two other union supporters in Buffalo and one in Eugene, Oregon, were also fired last week.

“Starbucks can fire our leaders, but they cannot stop our movement or stop the public from seeing the truth,” the union said.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veterans’ advocacy groups sued the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday seeking records of toxic conditions at an air base in Uzbekistan blamed for causing cancer and other illnesses among American troops who served there in support of the war in Afghanistan. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut accuses […]
16 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video, Dr. Bill Smock, a Louisville physician in forensic medicine, testi...
Associated Press

Medical examiners group steps away from ‘excited delirium’

A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police. The National Association of Medical Examiners had been one of the last to take a stand against the commonly used but […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge: Alaska oil project can proceed as lawsuits play out

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Construction can proceed related to a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope after a federal judge on Monday rejected requests to halt work until challenges to the Biden administration’s recent approval are resolved. The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

US infrastructure splurge extends to remote New Mexico farms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a new $40 million round of grants to extend high-speed internet to extremely remote farms, homes and businesses in New Mexico, including counties where the population density is less than one person per square mile (2.5 square kilometers). Joe Biden and top administration officials are […]
16 hours ago
In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, the ski resort is covered with snow in Mammoth Lakes, C...
Associated Press

Officials: Epic California snowpack among biggest on record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s epic snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada could top records, state officials said Monday, and significant flooding is expected when it melts and flows down from the mountains. Just months after the state was dangerously deep in drought, its reservoirs are filling, with the snowpack yet to melt. The water […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Second autopsy done in unsolved South Carolina death probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A second autopsy was completed this weekend on the exhumed body of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago on a South Carolina road, according to the family’s lawyer, after the public attention surrounding Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial boosted a mother’s search for answers in the unsolved case. The mother’s […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort