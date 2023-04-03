Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 killed in construction accident at New York’s JFK Airport

Apr 3, 2023, 12:23 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Two workers were killed in a construction accident at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, officials said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said the two workers got trapped under construction rubble at around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city Fire Department said it happened in a trench near the airport’s busy Terminal 7.

Some 60 firefighters worked to remove the workers from the trench, the Fire Department said. Both workers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

The Port Authority said in a news release that it will conduct a thorough investigation.

National News

FILE - In this image from video, Dr. Bill Smock, a Louisville physician in forensic medicine, testi...
Associated Press

Medical examiners group steps away from ‘excited delirium’

A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police. The National Association of Medical Examiners had been one of the last to take a stand against the commonly used but […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge: Alaska oil project can proceed as lawsuits play out

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Construction can proceed related to a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope after a federal judge on Monday rejected requests to halt work until challenges to the Biden administration’s recent approval are resolved. The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

US infrastructure splurge extends to remote New Mexico farms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a new $40 million round of grants to extend high-speed internet to extremely remote farms, homes and businesses in New Mexico, including counties where the population density is less than one person per square mile (2.5 square kilometers). Joe Biden and top administration officials are […]
16 hours ago
In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, the ski resort is covered with snow in Mammoth Lakes, C...
Associated Press

Officials: Epic California snowpack among biggest on record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s epic snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada could top records, state officials said Monday, and significant flooding is expected when it melts and flows down from the mountains. Just months after the state was dangerously deep in drought, its reservoirs are filling, with the snowpack yet to melt. The water […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Second autopsy done in unsolved South Carolina death probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A second autopsy was completed this weekend on the exhumed body of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago on a South Carolina road, according to the family’s lawyer, after the public attention surrounding Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial boosted a mother’s search for answers in the unsolved case. The mother’s […]
16 hours ago
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter h...
Associated Press

What’s happening with Twitter blue check marks?

Elon Musk had promised to take away all of Twitter’s blue check marks doled out to Hollywood stars, professional athletes, business leaders, authors and journalists unless they start buying a monthly subscription to the social media service. Musk’s goal was to shove the advertising-dependent platform he bought for $44 billion last year into a pay-to-play […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
2 killed in construction accident at New York’s JFK Airport