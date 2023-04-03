Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

Apr 3, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah law that would ban abortion clinics has been challenged in state court by abortion advocates who argue it effectively prohibits abortion in the deeply conservative state.

While abortions remain legal up to 18 weeks of pregnancy in Utah, the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the ACLU of Utah said in a Monday news conference that limiting abortions to licensed hospitals would dramatically reduce access to treatments, as roughly 95% of abortions in Utah are provided at clinics.

“Honestly, there are no realistic alternative locations for Utahns to continue to get this really essential health care,” said Sarah Stoesz, the president-CEO of Utah’s Planned Parenthood affiliate. “This law wouldn’t just ‘shift care’ to hospitals — as some politicians are cynically maintaining. In fact, it would functionally eliminate access to abortion in Utah, putting the lives and health of people at risk.”

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU’s legal challenge asks the court to delay the implementation of the clinic law signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox last month until courts rule on its legality.

The law is set to take effect May 3, at which time abortion clinics will no longer be able to apply to be licensed. It institutes a full ban on Jan. 1, 2024 through stripping all clinics of their licenses.

Though state officials have said clinic licenses will remain until that time, Planned Parenthood attorney Hannah Swanson said “confusing licensing provisions” would force clinics to stop providing abortions on May 3 unless the court intervenes. She said Planned Parenthood was concerned about sections of the 1,446-line bill that they believe make providing abortion a crime on that date.

Republican lawmakers said last month that Planned Parenthood’s claims about the legislation were inaccurate. State health officials, in response to a question about currently licensed clinics, directed The Associated Press to licensing rules that do not require abortion clinics to pursue new licenses for the time being.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, the legislation’s Republican sponsor, said the law was a byproduct of working with doctors and hospitals to “strike the best balance of protecting innocent life and protecting women who experience rare and dangerous complications during pregnancy.”

The law has wide-ranging implications while the courts sort through legal challenges to other abortion restrictions passed by Utah lawmakers. Last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade triggered two pieces of legislation passed years prior designed to go into effect should the court roll back the constitutional right to abortion. In 2019, lawmakers passed a ban on abortion after 18 weeks and in 2020, a ban on abortions regardless of trimester, with several exceptions including for instances where maternal health is at risk, as well as in cases where rape or incest is reported to the police.

Utah’s Planned Parenthood affiliate sued over the 2020 ban, and in July, a state court delayed implementing it until legal challenges could be resolved. The 18-week ban has since been de facto law, though Stoesz said on Monday that the clinic law would be tantamount to a full ban on abortions should it take effect.

She warned that the state’s hospitals weren’t designed or equipped to accommodate the patients that have sought comparatively affordable care at specialty clinics for decades. The Utah Hospital Association has yet to answer questions on their plans to adapt to the new legal landscape.

Utah’s turmoil mirrors developments in Republican strongholds throughout the United States that have taken shape since the U.S. Supreme Court 21 states.

Planned Parenthood operates three of the state’s four abortion clinics and said they do not plan to discontinue the majority of non-abortion services they provide — including tests and screenings for pregnancy, cancer and sexually transmitted infections.

The new restrictions are most likely to affect those seeking to terminate pregnancies via medication because they account for the majority of abortions in Utah and the United States. Abortion medication is approved up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, mostly prescribed at clinics and, since a pandemic-era FDA rule change, increasingly offered via telemedicine.

Stoesz said the law was an attack on all kinds of abortion. She said that although she didn’t doubt capable providers worked at hospitals, she said that for most who seek it, abortion is a routine part of their medical care and best provided at a specialty clinic, not a high-cost environment like a hospital.

“An abortion is an abortion. And this law isn’t specific to the way that the abortion occurs,” she said.

Utah lawmakers have previously said they no longer think the state needs a specific licensing scheme for the clinics after the high court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. They’ve noted that the law also clarifies the definition of abortion to address liability concerns about how exceptions are worded in state law — a provision they have called a compromise.

Still, the signing of the law last month set off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients, who are already navigating a raft of overlapping trigger laws and legal challenges in Utah.

Since the law’s passage, Republican legislators and Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services have said abortion clinics could apply for new licenses as hospitals.

“If an abortion clinic meets the requirements of a hospital then they may apply for a hospital license,” Charla Haley, a state health department spokesperson, said in a statement last month.

However, due to different licensing requirements, doing so could require changes for the state’s four standalone clinics, which primarily provide medication abortion and have relied on clinicians and other practitioners rather than physicians and surgeons to provide abortions.

National News

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense law...
Associated Press

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — trial of former Fugee rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, who is accused of conspiring to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Here is a look at the main characters in the international scandal, and the fund that fueled it. THE PRAS PROSECUTION Michel was a […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street...
Associated Press

California AG: 54 ghost guns seized in unique state program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement took away 54 so-called ghost guns last year from people who can’t legally own firearms, a 38% jump in the number of the hard-to-trace weapons seized since 2021 under a unique state program, officials said Monday. The ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without a serial number, […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg listens at news conference in New York, Feb. 7, 2023...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Manhattan DA’s record distorted amid Trump case

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s in other cases. But some posts distort Bragg’s decisions, from falsely accusing him of ignoring a case his office is prosecuting to misleadingly suggesting he should investigate a case outside his jurisdiction. Here’s a closer look at the facts. CLAIM: News footage about the unprovoked and deadly shooting of […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veterans’ advocacy groups sued the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday seeking records of toxic conditions at an air base in Uzbekistan blamed for causing cancer and other illnesses among American troops who served there in support of the war in Afghanistan. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut accuses […]
16 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video, Dr. Bill Smock, a Louisville physician in forensic medicine, testi...
Associated Press

Medical examiners group steps away from ‘excited delirium’

A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police. The National Association of Medical Examiners had been one of the last to take a stand against the commonly used but […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Alaska oil project construction allowed as lawsuits play out

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Construction can proceed related to a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope after a federal judge on Monday rejected requests to halt work until challenges to the Biden administration’s recent approval are resolved. The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit