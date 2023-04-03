Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson

Apr 3, 2023, 1:22 PM
FILE - Actors Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho appear at the 2016 AFI Fest - "Moana" world...
FILE - Actors Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho appear at the 2016 AFI Fest - "Moana" world premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2016. Disney chief executive Bob Iger on Monday announced that a live-action “Moana” remake is in development in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages, but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui. Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — “Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action “Moana” remake is in development Monday in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages — no director has been announced — but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana” was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $643.3 million worldwide. Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version.

National News

FILE - The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area on Jan. 24, 2020, south of ...
Associated Press

Union Pacific sued after firing rail worker on medical leave

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific routinely hires private investigators to check out employees’ medical leave claims and then fires anyone who happens to leave their house while out on leave, according to a lawsuit filed against the railroad. The lawyer who last month filed one of the first lawsuits in a case like this […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new Utah law that would ban abortion clinics in the deeply conservative state. The law signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox last month would take effect May 3, at which time abortion clinics will not be able to […]
13 hours ago
A man drags tree limbs to a pile at the Foxcroft Woods Condominiums, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Litt...
Associated Press

More severe weather forecast for parts of US still reeling

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — While residents across parts of the South and Midwest pummeled by deadly storms and wildfires sifted through the wreckage of their homes Monday, forecasters warned of more severe weather and fire danger in the days ahead across much of the same region. The fierce storms that spawned tornadoes in 11 states […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Venezuela opposition envoy urges Biden to ease oil sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The new representative of Venezuela’s opposition in the U.S. is urging the Biden administration to relax crippling oil sanctions on Nicolas Maduro’s government or risk seeing the socialist-run country turn into another Cuba with Washington scapegoated for increasing authoritarianism and economic hardships. Fernando Blasi’s comments to The Associated Press represent a sharp […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

2 killed in construction accident at New York’s JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Two workers were killed in a construction accident at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, officials said. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said the two workers got trapped under construction rubble at around 11 a.m. A spokesperson for the city […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A Glock handgun is holstered on the side of Kristopher Kranz of Bloomington, Minn., as he li...
Associated Press

Minnesota gun ruling is latest citing Supreme Court decision

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal court ruling that a Minnesota law prohibiting 18-to-20-year-olds from obtaining permits to carry handguns in public is unconstitutional remained on hold Monday while the state pursues a potential appeal. A reluctant U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez struck down the state law on Friday, citing a landmark U.S. Supreme […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson