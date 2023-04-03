Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case

Apr 3, 2023, 2:11 PM
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left, app...
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left, appear in federal court in New York, March 15, 2023. Lawyers for the wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman who developed ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon are seeking bail for him two weeks after his arrest, saying other defendants accused of massive frauds like Bernard Madoff and Sam Bankman-Fried were freed on bail. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge should reject bail for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case because he’s already trying to obstruct justice from jail, and can flee or do harm if he is freed, no matter how stringent his bail conditions, prosecutors said Monday.

The government submitted a letter in advance of a bail hearing Tuesday for Guo Wengui, saying he has access to tens of millions of dollars to help him flee the United States despite claims that he is unemployed, in bankruptcy proceedings and nearly broke.

The letter argued he’s a threat — and at risk to continue a pattern of frauds that has escalated despite intervention by the Securities and Exchange Commission, closing of his financial accounts, receipt of grand jury subpoenas by entities affiliated with him, contempt rulings by judges and the seizure of $630 million.

Guo, 54, listed in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok, was arrested March 15 on charges including securities, wire and bank fraud.

Last week, his lawyers proposed a $25 million bail package to include location monitoring, home detention and an armed guard. It was his first bail request.

The lawyers said Guo would not flee, in part because if he left the United States, Chinese authorities would make sure he faced “intolerable risks to his life.” They said strict bail conditions could ensure he was no harm to others.

Guo, once believed to be among the richest people in China, left his homeland in 2014 as people close to him were swept up in an anti-corruption crackdown. China has accused Guo of rape, kidnapping and bribery. He maintains he is being smeared by the Chinese government as punishment for publicly outing corruption there.

Prosecutors said Guo’s bail proposal was “woefully inadequate” because of his substantial foreign contacts, along with strong incentives and significant resources to flee. And they added that there were no bail conditions that could prevent what they called the “pervasive danger” his release would pose to the public.

Interviewed by court employees after his arrest, Guo said he’d been unemployed since 2016 and only had $10,000 in assets that were not liquid cash, prosecutors said. He denied owning property or vehicles.

He said his Greenwich, Connecticut estate, which he valued at $9 million, was owned by his wife; his Manhattan penthouse was owned by his son; and his monthly expenses of about $100,000 were paid by his family, prosecutors said.

The U.S. government maintained that Guo has threatened witnesses against him and orchestrated harassment of others.

Prosecutors rejected claims by the defense that Guo is unlikely to flee because he has not left the U.S. in five years, saying his 2017 asylum application precluded travel. They said that he has spent over four of those years using the U.S. “as the staging ground to run a billion-dollar fraud enterprise.”

As for his claims of near poverty, the government reported that federal agents found over $500,000 in U.S. currency, foreign currency and gold coins in one of his homes — and said that a fugitive in the case who is believed to be living in the United Arab Emirates has access to millions of dollars to help Guo and his family flee.

“The defendant uses dozens of different cellphones and cellphone scramblers; he has relied on an intricate and dense web of shell corporations, middle men, and subterfuge,” prosecutors wrote.

They said his “ability to conceal his actions is not speculative. Federal and state court judges have found as much.”

National News

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Ju...
Associated Press

Sex abuse trial delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny said the trial in the case of Nathan Chasing Horse will begin May 1 in Las […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Oklahoma police: Arrest made in fatal biker gang shootout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in a weekend shooting involving rival biker gangs at an Oklahoma City bar that left three people dead, police said Monday. The man, who was among three people injured in the shootout, was arrested after being released from the hospital and […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Ricochet, San Diego’s surfing therapy dog, dies at 15

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California. The 15-year-old canine helped countless veterans and kids during more than a decade providing therapy in the waves off San Diego, according to her owner Judy Fridono. The […]
14 hours ago
This photo provided by the St. Louis County Police shows Mary Curtis, 30, of St. Louis County, who ...
Associated Press

Police: Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was caring for a toddler that died with fentanyl and another drug in her system is facing criminal charges, and authorities say the woman may be responsible for the drug-related deaths of three other children. Mary Curtis, 30, of Jennings, was jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for ‘Air’

NEW YORK (AP) — While Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were writing “The Last Duel,” their first screenplay together since their 1997 breakthrough, “Good Will Hunting,” they noticed that something in their winding and usually separate careers had been missing. “I remember my wife said to me one day: ‘I haven’t heard you laugh like […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Actors Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho appear at the 2016 AFI Fest - "Moana" world...
Associated Press

Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson

NEW YORK (AP) — “Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back. Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action “Moana” remake is in development Monday in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages — no director […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case