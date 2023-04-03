Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier

Apr 3, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 4:04 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A Navy sailor charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was stationed on an aircraft carrier in Virginia when he joined a mob’s attack on the building, according to a court filing Monday.

The FBI arrested David Elizalde on Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to a court filing.

Elizalde told the FBI that he was stationed on the USS Harry S. Truman when he drove alone from Norfolk, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Then-President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters before the mob attacked the Capitol, disrupting the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Videos show a man matching Elizalde’s description holding a flag when he entered the Capitol through the Senate wing doors and leaving the building about three minutes later through the same doors. Elizalde said he heeded a police officer’s command to leave the building but lingered outside “to observe the scene for a little while because he knew something historic was happening,” the FBI said.

Elizalde, an aviation structural mechanic, was an active-duty sailor on the day of the Capitol riot, according to a Navy Office of Information spokesperson. The Texas resident enlisted in June 2007, and also has served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, according to Navy records.

Federal agents interviewed Elizalde at a Naval Criminal Investigative Service office on Naval Station Rota, in Rota, Spain, in December 2021. He had reported for duty in Spain on Jan. 22, 2021, the Navy records say.

The complaint against Elizalde was filed under seal in February and made public on Monday.

Online court records didn’t immediately name a lawyer representing Elizalde.

Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot. Many of them are military veterans, but only a few were on active duty at the time of the Capitol attack.

A Marine Corps officer was the first active-duty service member to be charged in the riot. Three other active-duty Marines were charged in January with participating in the riot.

National News

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense law...
Associated Press

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — trial of former Fugee rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, who is accused of conspiring to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Here is a look at the main characters in the international scandal, and the fund that fueled it. THE PRAS PROSECUTION Michel was a […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street...
Associated Press

California AG: 54 ghost guns seized in unique state program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement took away 54 so-called ghost guns last year from people who can’t legally own firearms, a 38% jump in the number of the hard-to-trace weapons seized since 2021 under a unique state program, officials said Monday. The ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without a serial number, […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg listens at news conference in New York, Feb. 7, 2023...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Manhattan DA’s record distorted amid Trump case

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s in other cases. But some posts distort Bragg’s decisions, from falsely accusing him of ignoring a case his office is prosecuting to misleadingly suggesting he should investigate a case outside his jurisdiction. Here’s a closer look at the facts. CLAIM: News footage about the unprovoked and deadly shooting of […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veterans’ advocacy groups sued the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday seeking records of toxic conditions at an air base in Uzbekistan blamed for causing cancer and other illnesses among American troops who served there in support of the war in Afghanistan. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut accuses […]
16 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video, Dr. Bill Smock, a Louisville physician in forensic medicine, testi...
Associated Press

Medical examiners group steps away from ‘excited delirium’

A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police. The National Association of Medical Examiners had been one of the last to take a stand against the commonly used but […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Alaska oil project construction allowed as lawsuits play out

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Construction can proceed related to a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope after a federal judge on Monday rejected requests to halt work until challenges to the Biden administration’s recent approval are resolved. The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier