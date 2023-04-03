Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

California AG: 54 ghost guns seized in unique state program

Apr 3, 2023, 3:42 PM
FILE - Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street...
FILE - Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street gang, are displayed during a press conference at the San Bernardino Police Station, on Dec. 9, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. Law enforcement seized nearly 1,500 guns statewide in 2022 through an only-in-California program called the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, known as APPS. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced last year's results of the program on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement took away 54 so-called ghost guns last year from people who can’t legally own firearms, a 38% jump in the number of the hard-to-trace weapons seized since 2021 under a unique state program, officials said Monday.

The ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without a serial number, were part of nearly 1,500 guns taken statewide last year through an only-in-California program called the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, known as APPS.

The California registry cross-matches databases to find people who legally purchased weapons but are now banned from ownership because they have been convicted of felonies or a violent misdemeanor, or have a history of domestic violence or mental illness. State and local authorities then can move to seize the weapons under the program, which began in 2006.

Generally, firearms manufactured by licensed companies are required to have serial numbers that allow officials to trace the gun back to the manufacturer, the firearms dealer and original purchaser. That’s how the registry can find the people who are prohibited from having guns, as well as the weapons linked to them.

Ghost guns, however, are made of parts and are then assembled together — without the serial numbers that can be used to follow the gun’s path. Law enforcement working to find the legal firearms listed on the state registry coincidentally found the ghost guns and seized those as well.

The number of ghost guns discovered by law enforcement through their APPS work has jumped dramatically in recent years. In 2018, officials seized just eight ghost guns through their work on the registry, Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said.

Bonta has ordered the state’s Department of Justice to focus more on ghost gun investigations in general after years of increased illegal activity.

Guns without serial numbers have been used in deadly violence over the past year, including in New York, where a teenage girl was killed outside a high school in the Bronx, and in Sacramento, when a man fatally shot his three daughters inside a church.

The APPS registry included 23,869 people as of Jan. 1, including nearly 9,300 active cases. The remaining cases — almost 15,000 — include people who are incarcerated, have moved out of state or cannot be located after multiple attempts, Bonta’s office said.

In one case, an attempt to contact a man in Costa Mesa led to an eight-hour armed standoff in Southern California after he fired at the officers. The suspect was on the state’s list because he had a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, as well as an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. He eventually surrendered and authorities recovered a rifle, a shotgun and multiple handguns, the attorney general’s office said.

Last year, the total seizure included 712 handguns, 360 rifles, 194 shotguns, 80 assault weapons, three short-barreled shotguns and a machine gun, as well as more than 281,000 rounds of ammunition, according to a report released Monday.

That’s roughly comparable to seizures in 2021, when 1,428 firearms — including 39 ghost guns — were taken by law enforcement under the APPS program.

National News

In this video screenshot from Minnesota’s EagleCam provided by the Minnesota Department of Natura...
Associated Press

EagleCam shows heavy winds blow nest from tree; eaglet dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Viewers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam were heartbroken over the weekend as they watched strong winds from a severe weather system whip a nest holding a newly hatched eaglet out of a tree. The nature livestream captured the moment the nest fell Sunday morning. A mother eagle crouched in […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of breaking into a woman’s Florida Panhandle apartment and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Darryl B. Barwick’s execution is set for May 3 at 6 p.m. It’s the […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Geraldine Brooks, Saeed Jones win Anisfield-Wolf prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Novels by Geraldine Brooks and Lan Samantha Chang and poetry by Saeed Jones are among this year’s winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, presented for literature “that confronts racism and explores diversity.” The journalist and activist Charlayne Hunter-Gault was honored for lifetime achievement. Besides Brooks’ “Horse,” Chang’s “The Family Chao” and […]
19 hours ago
FILE - This March 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office sho...
Associated Press

‘Psychotic crack’ led woman to kill stepson, defense says

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman knew what she was doing when she stabbed her young stepson 18 times and then shot him in the head before driving across the country to dump a suitcase with his remains inside over the side of a bridge in the Florida Panhandle, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at […]
19 hours ago
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense law...
Associated Press

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — trial of former Fugee rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, who is accused of conspiring to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Here is a look at the main characters in the international scandal, and the fund that fueled it. THE PRAS PROSECUTION Michel was a […]
19 hours ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg listens at news conference in New York, Feb. 7, 2023...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Manhattan DA’s record distorted amid Trump case

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s in other cases. But some posts distort Bragg’s decisions, from falsely accusing him of ignoring a case his office is prosecuting to misleadingly suggesting he should investigate a case outside his jurisdiction. Here’s a closer look at the facts. CLAIM: News footage about the unprovoked and deadly shooting of […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
California AG: 54 ghost guns seized in unique state program