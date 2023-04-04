Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

Apr 3, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:20 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of breaking into a woman’s Florida Panhandle apartment and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Darryl B. Barwick’s execution is set for May 3 at 6 p.m. It’s the third execution scheduled in Florida this year after a break dating back to 2019. Louis Bernard Gaskin is set to be euthanized April 12.

The execution would be only the fifth under DeSantis, a far slower pace than recent Florida governors — and ahead of his widely expected presidential campaign.

According to court records, Rebecca Wendt, 24, was sunbathing at her Panama City apartment complex on March 31, 1986. When she eventually returned to her apartment, investigators said Barwick followed her inside and attacked her. Wendt’s sister, who also lived at the apartment, returned home later that night and found Wendt’s body wrapped in a blanket.

Investigators reported finding bloody footprints and fingerprints in the home. Wendt’s bathing suit appeared as though someone had tried unsuccessfully to remove it, officials said.

An autopsy determined that Wendt had been stabbed 37 times. There was no evidence of sexual assault, but medical examiners reported finding semen on the blanket she was wrapped in.

Barwick was arrested about two weeks after the slaying. He told investigators he meant to rob Wendt and only stabbed her after she resisted. Blood tests showed that Barwick was within 2% of the population that could have left the semen on the blanket.

Barwick, 56, was found guilty of first-degree murder in November 1986 and sentenced to death two months later following the jury’s 9-3 recommendation. He was also convicted of armed burglary, attempted sexual battery and armed robbery.

National News

Associated Press

Geraldine Brooks, Saeed Jones win Anisfield-Wolf prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Novels by Geraldine Brooks and Lan Samantha Chang and poetry by Saeed Jones are among this year’s winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, presented for literature “that confronts racism and explores diversity.” The journalist and activist Charlayne Hunter-Gault was honored for lifetime achievement. Besides Brooks’ “Horse,” Chang’s “The Family Chao” and […]
18 hours ago
FILE - This March 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office sho...
Associated Press

‘Psychotic crack’ led woman to kill stepson, defense says

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman knew what she was doing when she stabbed her young stepson 18 times and then shot him in the head before driving across the country to dump a suitcase with his remains inside over the side of a bridge in the Florida Panhandle, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at […]
18 hours ago
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense law...
Associated Press

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — trial of former Fugee rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, who is accused of conspiring to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Here is a look at the main characters in the international scandal, and the fund that fueled it. THE PRAS PROSECUTION Michel was a […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Firearms, seized from a multiagency operation targeting the Westside Verdugo criminal street...
Associated Press

California AG: 54 ghost guns seized in unique state program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement took away 54 so-called ghost guns last year from people who can’t legally own firearms, a 38% jump in the number of the hard-to-trace weapons seized since 2021 under a unique state program, officials said Monday. The ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without a serial number, […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg listens at news conference in New York, Feb. 7, 2023...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Manhattan DA’s record distorted amid Trump case

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s in other cases. But some posts distort Bragg’s decisions, from falsely accusing him of ignoring a case his office is prosecuting to misleadingly suggesting he should investigate a case outside his jurisdiction. Here’s a closer look at the facts. CLAIM: News footage about the unprovoked and deadly shooting of […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veterans’ advocacy groups sued the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday seeking records of toxic conditions at an air base in Uzbekistan blamed for causing cancer and other illnesses among American troops who served there in support of the war in Afghanistan. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut accuses […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times