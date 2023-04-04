Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Abortion access at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Apr 3, 2023, 10:01 PM
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Jane...
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The winner of the high stakes contest between Kelly and Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File )
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File )
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The fate of abortion access in battleground Wisconsin likely rests with Tuesday’s outcome of the heated race for state Supreme Court, with the future of Republican-drawn legislative maps, voting rights and years of other Republican policies also hanging in the balance.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been under conservative control for 15 years, serving as the final word on a wide array of Republican policies enacted by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020.

Republican-backed Dan Kelly in the race that is the most expensive court race in U.S. history, nearly tripling the previous $15 million record set in Illinois in 2004.

Democrats hope to win the race to wrest conservative control for at least the next two years, including the run-up and aftermath of the 2024 presidential election. Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point and Trump turned to the courts in 2020 in his unsuccessful push to overturn roughly 21,000 votes.

Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, largely focused the race around abortion, saying she supports abortion rights, but stopping short of saying how she would rule on a pending lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 174-year-old ban that was enacted a year after statehood. She called Kelly an “extreme partisan” and claimed that if he wins, Kelly would uphold the state ban. Kelly did not say how he would rule.

Kelly has expressed opposition to abortion in the past, including in a 2012 blog post in which he said the Democratic Party and the National Organization for Women were committed to normalizing the taking of human life. Kelly also has done legal work for Wisconsin Right to Life.

Kelly is a former justice who previously did work for Republicans and advised them on the plan to have fake GOP electors cast their ballots for Trump following the 2020 election even though he had lost. He is endorsed by the state’s top three anti-abortion groups, while Protasiewicz is backed by Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights advocates.

In a sign of how personal the race has become, Protasiewicz has been endorsed by a fellow Milwaukee County judge who is also the daughter of the retiring conservative Justice Pat Roggensack. Judge Ellen Bostrom wrote in an opinion piece a week before the election that Kelly was “unfit” to serve because of his involvement in the fake elector scheme.

Protasiewicz called Kelly “a true threat to our democracy” because of that work.

Kelly was endorsed by Trump in 2020 during an unsuccessful run for the court after he served four years on the court following an appointment. Trump did not endorse this year. Protasiewicz’s endorsements include Hillary Clinton.

Kelly tried to distance himself from his work for Republicans, saying it was “irrelevant” to how he would work as a justice. Kelly tried to make the campaign about Protasiewicz’s record as a judge, arguing that she was soft on crime. He also said that she was “bought and paid for” by Democrats.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party gave Protasiewicz’s campaign more than $8 million, leading her to promise to recuse herself from any case brought by Democrats. Kelly refused to promise to step down from any case brought by his supporters, which include the state chamber of commerce.

In addition to abortion, Protasiewicz was outspoken on Wisconsin’s gerrymandered legislative maps, calling them “rigged.” Kelly accused her of prejudging that case, abortion and others that could come before the court.

The winner will serve a 10-year term starting in August.

National News

Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas shake hands before the start of a...
Associated Press

Chicago chooses between progressive, moderate for mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — Voters in Chicago will choose a new mayor on Tuesday as two candidates with contrasting views on issues including crime, taxes, schools and investment in policing compete to lead the heavily Democratic city, the country’s third-largest. The race pits former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas, a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police […]
22 hours ago
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is...
Associated Press

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday: to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. The booking and arraignment are likely to be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the exact charges against him and […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Trump is heading to court. Here’s what to expect

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump’s lawyers have […]
22 hours ago
Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against San Diego State during the first ...
Associated Press

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

2 charged in killings linked to NYC nightclub robberies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested two men in connection with two killings last year that investigators believe were part of a series of druggings and robbings of Manhattan bar and nightclub patrons by criminal groups, assaults that left the city’s nightlife scene on edge. Police said in a statement that Jacob Barroso […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Jeffrey Grace, 64, entered the plea on Monday and had three other charges dropped as part of a […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Abortion access at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court race