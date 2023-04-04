Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears

Apr 3, 2023, 11:45 PM
People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tues...
People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks, while oil prices steadied after shooting higher the day before following an announcement that major exporters plan to cut production.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney edged 0.2% higher to 7,236.00 after Australia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.60%

“The Board took the decision to hold interest rates steady this month to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook,” the Reserve Bank of Australia said in a statement, citing the usual lag between interest rate changes and their impacts.

Shares fell in Bangkok. Markets were closed in India and Taiwan.

Regional central banks have been varying their strategies as inflation wanes in some places but remains stubbornly high in others. Vietnam’s central bank eased its benchmark rate on Monday to reflect a slowdown in the economy. Japan has kept its key interest rate at minus 0.1% and China has been easing rates to alleviate pressures on its vital property sector.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand was due to make a decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% to 28,287.42, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.4% to 3,309.31. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6% to 20,296.16, weighed down by losses in technology shares.

On Monday, big gains for energy stocks helped offset losses for some big technology stocks on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,124.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% to 33,601.15. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3% to 12,189.45.

Exxon Mobil and other oil producers leaped after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they’ll cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the year’s end. Less oil pumped means higher prices, as long as demand stays steady.

Oil prices soared 6.3%. Higher prices for fuel revived fears about inflation and dented one of the hopes that has helped steady stocks recently, that sharp hikes to interest rates may soon end.

Exxon Mobil jumped 5.9%, Marathon Oil 9.9% and BP 4.3%.

A barrel of U.S. crude oil was 42 cents higher at $80.84 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $4.75 to settle at $80.42 on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 43 cents to $85.36 in London. It gained $5.04 to $84.93 per barrel on Monday and is roughly back to where it was a month ago.

But prices are well below where they were in March 2022, when Brent topped $130 per barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised worries about energy supplies.

Beyond raising gasoline prices and other costs for everyone, costlier oil could confound the expectation that slowing inflation might lead the Federal Reserve to ease its interest rate hikes.

Lower rates tend to act like steroids for financial markets. U.S. stocks have tended to return an average of 8% in the three months following the peak of the Fed’s federal funds rate, according to Goldman Sachs. That includes six instances going back to 1982.

Conversely, higher rates hurt all kinds of stocks but tend to hit high-growth companies the hardest. That puts extra pressure on Big Tech stocks that have an outsized effect on the S&P 500 and other indexes because of their immense size.

In the first quarter, hopes for easier interest rates meant Big Tech stocks were among the main reasons for a gain in the S&P 500. Strategists at Morgan Stanley led by Michael Wilson are skeptical they’ll continue to hold up better than others when the market is still under downward pressure, as they expect.

Amazon was one of the heaviest weights on the index Monday, slipping 0.9%.

Tesla fell 6.1% after it said over the weekend that deliveries in the first three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations, even though it still set a record.

In other trading Tuesday, the U.S. dollar rose to 132.64 Japanese yen from 132.44 yen late Monday. The euro climbed to $1.0908 from $1.0905.

World

FILE - The flags of the U.S. and Chinese are displayed together on top of a trishaw in Beijing on S...
Associated Press

China seethes as US chip controls threaten tech ambitions

BEIJING (AP) — Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China’s leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries. President Xi Jinping’s government sees the chips that are used in everything from […]
24 hours ago
Associated Press

US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement as […]
24 hours ago
Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio speaks d...
Associated Press

Committee head: Support for US aid to Ukraine ‘overwhelming’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said Monday that there is “overwhelming” support in the United States to continue supplying aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, despite vocal opposition from a hard-right faction of his own Republican Party. Rep. Michael Turner, the Republican chairman of the committee, […]
24 hours ago
Philippine Army Artillery Regiment Commander Anthony Coronel, left, returns a salute from a US sold...
Associated Press

Philippines names 4 new bases for US forces amid China fury

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government on Monday identified four new local military areas where rotational batches of American forces with their weapons will be allowed to stay indefinitely despite strong objections from China. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved an expanded U.S. military presence in the country by allowing American forces to station […]
24 hours ago
Associated Press

Burkina Faso expels 2 French journalists, no reason given

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military junta has expelled two journalists working for French media without reason, said the outlets. Sophie Douce, a French correspondent for Le Monde, and Agnes Faivre, correspondent for Liberation, were given 24 hours to leave the West African country with no explanation, said articles by both newspapers on Sunday. […]
24 hours ago
FILE - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at ...
Associated Press

Analysis: Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the years since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman catapulted to power, it has been hard to find a controversy in the Middle East that doesn’t somehow involve the 37-year-old heir to the throne. Now he’s pivoting to his next audacious plan: Giving peace a chance. The moves […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears