Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Denver mayor’s race centers on crime, housing, homelessness

Apr 4, 2023, 6:04 AM
FILE - The tower from the Denver City/County Building, center, is flanked by a high rise office tow...
FILE - The tower from the Denver City/County Building, center, is flanked by a high rise office tower on one side and a crane on the other to combine pieces of the past, the present and the future Friday, March 24, 2023, in downtown Denver. In Denver's mayoral election, 16 candidates is likely to be whittled down to just two people advancing to the runoff. If the election Tuesday, April 4 goes to a runoff, the second vote will be in June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DENVER (AP) — As Denver faces a rising crime rate, growing homeless encampments and dizzying housing costs, voters on Tuesday are expected to whittle down an unusually large and divergent field of 16 candidates for mayor — including a former boxer, an investment banker, a state lawmaker and a former Crenshaw Mafia Gang member.

The fear that undergirds the wide open race is clear. Denver — the fast-growing, relatively young, business and tech hub of the U.S. Mountain West — is tumbling toward a fate similar to that of other major cities.

“The San Franciscos or the Portlands or Seattles … have not been able to turn the tide on things like homelessness and affordable housing and public safety,” said candidate Mike Johnston during a recent debate.

Johnston, a former state senator, is among candidates seeking the political post as Denver’s CEO, a position that has become a stepping stone for ambitious politicians.

Former Mayor John Hickenlooper launched a successful gubernatorial campaign, which propelled him into the U.S. Senate, where he now represents Colorado. Going back further, after his tenure as Denver mayor, Frederico Peña went on to become U.S. Energy Secretary under former President Bill Clinton.

Current Mayor Michael Hancock, who’s run the city since 2011, can’t run again due to term limits.

The election likely won’t be decided until a June 6 runoff. Whoever wins will inherit a city that boasts a large aerospace and tech industry, six professional sports teams, a proud beer culture, and one of the fastest growing economies in the country. Denver and the broader metro area has nearly doubled in population in the last three-decades — reaching roughly 3 million people in 2021.

The future mayor will also inherent a city experiencing a rise in gentrification, the highest crime rate in decades, and an increased rate of homelessness that grew by over 12% in the preceding two years — as well as an unprecedented surge in opioid overdoses that reached 473 deaths in 2021.

Most candidates are registered Democrats or unaffiliated, and range from state representatives to activists and people from disparate industries, including investment banking and professional boxing. Core disagreements have emerged between progressive and more moderate Democrats, especially when it comes to rising homelessness, police funding, safe injection sites,” where people can use drugs under supervision to prevent overdoses.

The question of whether to enforce Denver’s camping ban, which is aimed at curtailing homelessness and a legacy of Hancock’s administration, has divided the contestants. Most candidates, including Johnston and Kelly Brough, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, said they would enforce the ban.

Those who wouldn’t enforce it include candidate Leslie Herod, a Democratic state representative, and Lisa Calderón, executive director of an organization that helps women run for public office.

Two bills moving through the Colorado Legislature have also split candidates. The pieces of legislation would give municipalities, including Denver, the power to impose rent control and allow safe injection sites. Both proposals have left candidates split along roughly the same lines as they fall on a spectrum from moderate to progressive.

Whoever pulls ahead in the race will hold the reigns to a city that’s both grown and suffered in recent years, as Denver becomes an increasingly popular place to live and important part of the western United States.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Student aid startup founder arrested on fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Frank, a student loan assistance startup company that J.P. Morgan Chase acquired for $175 million two years ago, has been arrested on charges that she duped the financial giant by dramatically inflating the number of customers her company had, authorities said Tuesday. Charlie Javice, 31, of Miami Beach, […]
9 hours ago
This booking photo provided by Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows Ali Shukri Amin. Amin, convicted o...
Associated Press

Terror convict back in prison after meetings with Lindh

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted on terrorism charges as a teenager has been sent back to prison for a year after violating conditions of his release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh and others linked to terrorism. Prosecutors had sought a two-year term at a hearing last […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Leonard Lauder, left, and Ronald Lauder, sons of the late cosmetics mogul Estée Lauder, sta...
Associated Press

Lauder family pledges $200M to its Alzheimer’s research work

NEW YORK (AP) — The sons of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder, along with her four grandchildren, pledged $200 million Tuesday to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, a nonprofit the family founded to support research into finding a cure for the disease. Leonard and Ronald Lauder founded the organization in 1998 in honor of their mother, […]
9 hours ago
File - A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor D...
Associated Press

US job openings slip to 9.9 million in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, fewest since May 2021 and a sign that the job market may be starting to cool, which would be welcome news for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. Vacancies were down from 10.6 million in January, the Labor Department said Tuesday. The […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A large plume of smoke rises from fires on BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gu...
Associated Press

Oil drilling in Gulf safer, but concerns linger, report says

Thirteen years after the massive Deepwater Horizons spill fouled the Gulf of Mexico, regulators and industry have reduced some risks in deep water exploration in the gulf but some troublesome safety issues persist, a new study by the National Academy of Sciences said. The creation of a specific federal agency for offshore oil drilling safety, […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022. The cost o...
Associated Press

US rent growth easing, but remains a burden for many tenants

The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remains painfully high for many Americans.
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Denver mayor’s race centers on crime, housing, homelessness