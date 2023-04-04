Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US job openings slip to 9.9 million in February

Apr 4, 2023, 7:08 AM
File - A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor D...
File - A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for February.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, fewest since May 2021 and a sign that the job market may be starting to cool, which would be welcome news for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Vacancies were down from 10.6 million in January, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The American job market has proven resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its benchmark rate nine times in a drive to corral inflation that last year hit a four-decade high. The surge in consumer prices has eased since mid-2022 but remains well over the central bank’s 2% year-over-year target.

Hiring was expected to slow this year after 2021 and 2022 — the two best years for job creation on record. Instead, employers added an astonishing 504,000 jobs in January and a healthy 311,000 in February. Economists believe they added another 240,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. The February numbers come out Friday.

Until 2021, monthly job openings never surpassed 10 million in the Labor Department’s Job monthly Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). But they had broken that threshold for 20 months — until February.

A strong labor market can put upward pressure on wages — and overall prices.

The Fed policymakers are hoping to achieve a so-called soft landing — slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world’s biggest economy into recession. They hope that employers will reduce job openings without necessarily cutting many jobs.

Many economists are skeptical and expect a U.S. recession later this year.

National News

Associated Press

Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

US rolls out funding for wildlife crossings along busy roads

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Native American tribes, as well as state and local governments will be able to tap into $350 million in infrastructure funds to build wildlife corridors along busy roads and add warning signs for drivers in what federal officials are billing as the first-of-its-kind pilot program to prevent collisions and […]
10 hours ago
Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather in front of assembled media and onlookers outsid...
Associated Press

Trump’s expected surrender creates New York spectacle

NEW YORK (AP) — A small park built on a site that was once a swampy, sewage-filled pond was ground zero for the frenzy surrounding former President Donald Trump’s expected surrender Tuesday at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and a few attention-seeking politicians swarmed into the confines of Collect Pond […]
10 hours ago
FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly p...
Associated Press

About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs

DETROIT (AP) — About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company’s buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time. GM said Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Student aid startup founder arrested on fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Frank, a student loan assistance startup company that J.P. Morgan Chase acquired for $175 million two years ago, has been arrested on charges that she duped the financial giant by dramatically inflating the number of customers her company had, authorities said Tuesday. Charlie Javice, 31, of Miami Beach, […]
10 hours ago
This booking photo provided by Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows Ali Shukri Amin. Amin, convicted o...
Associated Press

Terror convict back in prison after meetings with Lindh

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted on terrorism charges as a teenager has been sent back to prison for a year after violating conditions of his release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh and others linked to terrorism. Prosecutors had sought a two-year term at a hearing last […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
US job openings slip to 9.9 million in February