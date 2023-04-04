Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Death of former top aide to Maryland governor ends manhunt

Apr 4, 2023, 11:45 AM
Knox County Sheriff's Office and FBI officers work in a parking lot area in Knoxville, Tenn. Monday...
Knox County Sheriff's Office and FBI officers work in a parking lot area in Knoxville, Tenn. Monday, April 3, 2023. A lawyer for a former Maryland political aide says the man has died after being wounded while being confronted by law enforcement agents following a manhunt launched after he failed to appear for trial. Attorney Joseph Murtha said it is not immediately clear if Roy McGrath’s wound was self-inflicted or came during an exchange of gunfire with agents. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The three-week manhunt for a former top aide to Maryland’s governor ended in his death after public corruption charges cut his tenure short and ultimately sent him on the run from federal agents when he skipped a court appearance.

Roy McGrath, who had served as former Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, died from gunfire Monday night when FBI agents confronted the fugitive outside Knoxville, Tennessee.

Despite the twists and turns in the case, McGrath consistently expressed his innocence and was adamant from the beginning about taking the case to trial in hopes of clearing his name, according to his lawyer, Joseph Murtha. But when his March 13 trial date arrived, McGrath surprised his attorney by failing to appear at the U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

“We were moving forward and preparing for trial, but you never know what’s going on in someone’s mind,” Murtha said Tuesday morning. “The rest is three weeks of uncertainty and a tragic ending.”

McGrath served as Hogan’s chief of staff for just 11 weeks, resigning in August 2020 after it became public that he had received a $233,650 severance payment from his old job as head of a state-owned corporation before moving to the governor’s office.

McGrath, 53, was indicted in 2021 on accusations that he fraudulently secured the severance payment, equal to one year’s salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service, by falsely telling the agency’s board that the governor had approved it, though Hogan denied knowledge of that. He also was accused of fraud and embezzlement connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses.

When McGrath’s professional reputation suffered because of the federal criminal charges, the blow was devastating for him personally, Murtha said.

“I think he felt like he had been destroyed. He felt completely betrayed,” Murtha said.

Murtha said Tuesday that the biggest unanswered question is whether McGrath was killed by law enforcement agents or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials also haven’t said whether McGrath was armed during the fatal encounter.

McGrath was wounded during “an agent-involved shooting” about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the outskirts of Knoxville and was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Shayne Buchwald in Maryland. Further details, including how McGrath was wounded and what led up to it, were not released. The shooting remained under investigation.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting, and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,” Buchwald said Tuesday.

McGrath grew up in southern Maryland, graduated from the University of Maryland in College Park and built a career in state-level Republican politics. His relationship with Hogan dated back decades; he worked on Hogan’s unsuccessful 1992 congressional campaign. McGrath spent many years working for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores before transitioning back into state politics after Hogan was elected governor.

In 2016, McGrath was appointed to serve as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service. He oversaw the state-owned corporation, which provides environmental services such as water and wastewater management to government entities and private clients, until he became Hogan’s chief of staff in 2020.

According to federal and state prosecutors, McGrath took advantage of his positions of trust as the environmental agency’s director and Hogan’s top aide for personal gain.

“I really believe Roy was a dedicated public servant who sought to do the best job he could for the citizens of Maryland,” Murtha said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “He was a workaholic. He worked nonstop.”

In the months after his indictment, McGrath contended he had earned the severance package and had received authorization for it by the governor.

“I continue to cooperate fully, and will vigorously defend myself, in ongoing legal matters connected to politically motivated claims surrounding a customary and well-earned severance package from my position as CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service,” McGrath wrote in a Nov. 30, 2021 commentary in The Baltimore Sun.

Hogan, who was expected to testify in the trial, has denied knowledge of it.

If convicted of the federal charges, he would have faced a maximum sentence of 20 years for each of four counts of wire fraud, plus a maximum of 10 years for each of two counts of embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits.

___ Sarah Brumfield contributed to this report from Silver Spring, Maryland.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-US Rep. Sarasin dies at 88; headed historical society

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ronald Sarasin, a three-term Republican congressman from Connecticut in the 1970s who later went on to lead the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, has died. He was 88. Sarasin died at his home in McLean, Virginia, on March 27, according to an obituary prepared by his family that did not disclose a […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Former Kansas researcher appeals remaining conviction

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher, who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed at the University of Kansas, has asked a federal judge to reverse a conviction for making a false statement on an employee form. Feng “Franklin” Tao was threw out the wire fraud convictions in September, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Catan board game creator, Klaus Teuber, dies at 70

Klaus Teuber, creator of the hugely popular Catan board game in which players compete to build settlements on a fictional island, has died after a brief illness, according to a family statement. He was 70. The board game, originally called The Settlers of Catan when introduced in 1995 and based on a set of hexagonal […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-pro wrestler, now school official, accused of transphobia

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school board member, who is also a retired professional wrestler, is accused of verbally harassing a transgender woman in the industry at a Los Angeles fan event. Robert Rechsteiner, known as Rick Steiner, was banned Saturday from WrestleCon — a three-day event — after allegedly making transphobic comments to […]
15 hours ago
Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson People hold their hands up as they exit...
Associated Press

Double standard? Tennessee GOP seeks to oust 3 Democrats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A growing chorus is pushing back against Tennessee Republicans seeking to oust three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber, while the GOP has previously resisted removing its own members even when weighing criminal allegations. Most recently, the Republican-controlled Statehouse declined […]
15 hours ago
Attorney Matthew McNicholas announces the filing of a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and t...
Associated Press

Undercover Los Angeles cops file claims in photo backlash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 300 undercover Los Angeles police officers filed legal claims against the city and police department Tuesday after their names and photographs were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online. The watchdog group Stop LAPD Spying Coalition posted more than 9,300 officers’ information and photographs last month […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Death of former top aide to Maryland governor ends manhunt