Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Lawsuit against Favre should be dismissed, attorneys argue

Apr 4, 2023, 11:56 AM
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Missi...
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 1, 2015. The civil lawsuit against Favre that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case should be dismissed because the Mississippi Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability, attorneys for Favre argue in new a court filing filed on Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre argued in a new court filing Monday that largest ever corruption case should be should be dismissed because the state Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability.

Millions of federal welfare dollars intended to help low-income Mississippi residents — some of the poorest people in the country — were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people, including projects backed by Favre, between 2016 and 2019, prosecutors say.

In a response to the department’s statements that a judge should ignore Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, Favre’s attorneys wrote there is “no legal, factual, or moral basis” for the agency’s claims.

“It is plain that, as it did in its original complaint, MDHS — which itself carried out the allegedly wrongful transfer of funds to another state entity, a transfer approved by, among others, Mississippi’s Attorney General — continues to sue Favre solely to attract publicity for improper political purposes,” Favre’s attorneys wrote.

Last year, the Department of Human Services sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses. The suit says federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money was misspent, including $5 million that went to a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi — where his daughter also played the sport — and $1.7 million toward the development of a concussion treatment drug by a company in which Favre was an investor.

Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for the department, wrote in March court papers that Favre’s attorneys failed to provide solid legal arguments to get their client out of the lawsuit. Calling the attorneys’ motion to dismiss “a long press release,” she said the court should “disregard Favre’s diatribe.”

“MDHS deems Favre’s Motion a ‘long press release,’ but the shoe is on the other foot,” Favre’s attorneys countered Monday. They say Favre and his wife fulfilled commitments they made in a written pledge — months after the transfers that form the basis of MDHS’s claims — to raise funds to construct the volleyball facility.

Pickett declined to comment Tuesday on the new filings.

No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending. Those who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges include John Davis, a director of a nonprofit organization who had ties to Favre and the concussion drug and volleyball projects.

As Favre has attempted to get out of the lawsuit, he has also filed three defamation lawsuits against Mississippi State Auditor Shade White and two former NFL players, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters.

“My hope is that the state can recover as much misspent welfare money — whether it’s from Mr. Favre or anyone else who bears responsibility — as possible,” White told The Associated Press Tuesday. “We are the auditors, not the lawyers who try these cases in court, but my team stands ready to provide the audit evidence for the criminal and civil cases as they proceed.”

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

National News

Sen. Lauren Book, seated right, along with Democratic Chairwoman Nikki Fried, seated left, and abou...
Associated Press

Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of […]
12 hours ago
Knox County Sheriff's Office and FBI officers work in a parking lot area in Knoxville, Tenn. Monday...
Associated Press

Death of former top aide to Maryland governor ends manhunt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The three-week manhunt for a former top aide to Maryland’s governor ended in his death after public corruption charges cut his tenure short and ultimately sent him on the run from federal agents when he skipped a court appearance. Roy McGrath, who had served as former Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Prosecutor: Chinese man charged in $1B fraud ‘sociopathic’

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud was labeled “sociopathic” by a prosecutor as a judge heard arguments Tuesday over whether any bail conditions could ensure he’d not flee or engage in illegal business practices while awaiting trial. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres did not immediately rule whether bail […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Montana judge upholds suit over Native education requirement

A judge in Montana refused to dismiss a lawsuit Tuesday brought by Native American tribes, parents and students against state education leaders that alleges the state’s unique constitutional requirement to teach students about Native American history and culture has not been upheld. “It’s shocking to me that we are this many decades down the road, […]
12 hours ago
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4, 2023...
Associated Press

Indiana trans health care ban ‘clear as mud,’ governor says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Whether a ban all gender-affirming care for minors will become law in Indiana remains unclear after the state’s Republican governor said Tuesday that the bill on his desk is “clear as mud.” The bill Republican state lawmakers advanced last week would prohibit transgender youth under 18 from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Army major and his wife accused of routinely beating their young foster children and denying them food and water as punishment will be sentenced for a fourth time. But, the sentencing will be handled by a different judge, a federal appeals court has ruled. Federal prosecutors have argued […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lawsuit against Favre should be dismissed, attorneys argue