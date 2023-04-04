Guardian Roofing & Gutters’ Halo Project

Guardian Roofing & Gutters believes it’s important to give back and take care of our community. That is why each year the Guardian family takes time to determine how they can best give back to our community in a way that is unique to them.

In 2018 they found the answer in the Guardian Halo Project, an internal team-lead project where one homeowner in dire conditions would be gifted with a major roof repair or replacement. The local community was encouraged to nominate themselves or someone in need on the Guardian website.

Now in it’s fifth year, Guardian Roofing & Gutters invites you to nominate someone you know in need of a major roof repair or placement. Find complete information about the 5th Anniversary of the Guardian Halo Project here. Nominate someone you know today!