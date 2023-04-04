Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Millions still available through Working Families Tax Credit but many unaware of program

Apr 4, 2023, 4:54 PM
working families tax credit...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Washington state officials say millions of dollars are still available for families in need as part of the Working Family Tax Credit.

It’s a new credit that rolled out this year, and the state Department of Revenue is trying to bring attention to it since the agency believes many families are not aware of the program.

Kevin Dixon, the director managing the new tax credit for the state DOR, spoke to KIRO 7. He said the agency believes 400,000 low-to-moderate income families could be eligible, but only about a third have applied so far.

Dixon said part of the issue might lie with the fact that the state government does not collect an income tax, and normally, a family tax credit is linked to income.

He said the credits are also offered in several states that do have income taxes. In Washington, sales taxes are relatively high on nearly all goods and services that people pay for. Dixon said the tax credit aims to take some of that money and put it back in the hands of families in need.

The Working Families Tax Credit could give up to $1,200 to families in need.

“Over the last couple of months, we have refunded $55 million already, so this is huge. This is cash that’s going directly into the pocket of our friends, our family members, our neighbors all over the state who need it the most,” said Dixon.

He added that the state Legislature put $230 million into the fund that could issue the tax credits. With $55 million paid out so far, there’s a lot left for families who are eligible.

People can apply online at this link. Applications will be accepted until Dec 31.

The tax credit was funded through the General Fund from sales tax revenue.

 

Local News

razor clam...
Frank Sumrall

Razor clam digs return after toxic beach closure

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife claims the most successful digging occurs within two hours before the listed time of low tide.
20 hours ago
trump...
Associated Press

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges
20 hours ago
green lake...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man, two women arrested for assault near Green Lake

A 21-year-old man and 20-year-old and 19-year-old women were arrested for robbery near Green Lake Monday afternoon.
20 hours ago
seattle city light...
Nate Connors

Seattle City Light adding EV charging stations as pilot program

Seattle City Light, along with Seattle Department of Transportation, will install 31 EV charging stations around the city.
20 hours ago
health care, key arena, Seattle/King County Clinic...
Micki Gamez

Free health care clinic to aid Washingtonians who can’t afford healthcare

In an effort to help patients who need basic healthcare and can't afford it, Seattle/King County clinic will open its doors to the public
20 hours ago
abortion drug...
Bill Kaczaraba

State secures large supply of abortion drug ahead of possible ban

The state has purchased a three-year supply of an abortion medication, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Millions still available through Working Families Tax Credit but many unaware of program