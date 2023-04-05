Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Dakota advances suite of restrictions on trans rights

Apr 4, 2023, 5:03 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The North Dakota Senate has passed a series of bills that would restrict transgender people’s rights in sports, health care, schools, workplaces and daily life.

Doctors would be prohibited from providing gender-affirming care to people under 18, and transgender girls and women wouldn’t be allowed to join female sports teams in K-12 and college, under bills that passed with veto-proof majorities in the Senate and House. If the governor vetoes the bills, then the Senate and House could override his decision and turn those bills into law.

Democratic Sen. Ryan Braunberger, of Fargo, said on the Senate floor that he knew he was gay since he was a boy, and laws restricting LGBTQ freedoms had contributed to his decision to attempt suicide.

“I was lucky to survive that suicide attempt — to be here — but many others have not and will not,” Braunberger said. If the bills pass, then “kids like me across the state will feel like the world is against them. They’ll eventually feel like they can no longer go on.”

Others who spoke in opposition to the bills said the measures were often confusing, difficult to enforce, discriminatory and in violation of federal laws. But supporters said the bills would prevent children from making decisions about their identity that they would later regret, and they would bolster the rights of people who are not transgender.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, spoke in support of the bills on the Senate floor and said more than a dozen states have passed what she called “women’s sports laws” that restrict transgender people from participating in sports.

“None of these states have lost federal funds. None of them have lost the ability to host NCAA tournaments,” Myrdal said. “Claims that North Dakota risks being punished are simply not evidenced.”

The Senate also revived an effort to stop teachers and government employees from acknowledging the personal pronouns a transgender student or colleague uses.

Originally, the pronoun restrictions were in a controversial bill that Republican Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed last month. The Senate had quickly overruled his decision, but the House fell a few votes short and the bill died.

But on Monday, senators took language from the dead pronoun bill and stuck it into a bathroom bill that would restrict transgender students’ access to restrooms. The newly amended bill must get approved by the House and governor to become law — or, if the House approves the bill with a veto-proof majority, the governor’s approval wouldn’t be needed.

The Senate amended other transgender bills, which are returning to the House for approval. One would restrict transgender people’s access to bathrooms, locker rooms and showers in college dorms, correctional facilities and penitentiaries. Another would restrict a transgender person’s ability to change their gender identity on their birth record.

Republican lawmakers across the United States have pursued several hundred measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights this year.

At least 11 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, but federal judges have blocked them in two states. Around two dozen other states are considering bills to restrict or ban care.

President Joe Biden has denounced what he called hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families. “The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks that trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental health crisis,” Biden said. “These attacks are un-American and must end.”

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

This story has been corrected to note that one bill would ban transgender women and girls — not transgender males — from participating on female sports teams.

National News

FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmake...
Associated Press

North Carolina lawmaker signals party switch with big impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speculation is rising in the North Carolina legislature that a Democrat is about to switch parties and give Republicans a complete veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, a move that could affect legislation on immigration, abortion and voting. The GOP scheduled a Wednesday news conference at party headquarters with Rep. Tricia […]
18 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump staring directly at the camera in a black T-shirt. Giving a side-eye in a suit and striped tie. Scowling in an orange jumpsuit. A slew of such images claiming to show the former president’s mug shot spread online Tuesday — even though Trump didn’t actually take one during his […]
18 hours ago
trump...
Associated Press

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges
18 hours ago
Military officials hold a news conference in Fort Campbell, KY, on Thursday March 30, 2023, to disc...
Associated Press

Flight data recorders found after deadly Black Hawk crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Investigators recovered “black boxes” from two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters that crashed last week in Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers aboard, the military announced Tuesday. A U.S. Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, found the flight data recorders, which are commonly referred to as black boxes in […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

5th arrest made in mass shooting at Georgia teen house party

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fifth suspect has been arrested in a March 4 mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in suburban Atlanta that killed two teens and wounded seven other people, authorities said Tuesday. Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart, a 21-year-old resident of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting at a […]
18 hours ago
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Colum...
Associated Press

Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina agency tasked with ensuring occupational safety is accused of racial discrimination by failing to routinely inspect disproportionately Black workplaces in a federal complaint backed by a new union that seeks to boost labor organizing across the South. The civil rights complaint filed Tuesday marks an escalation of the […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
North Dakota advances suite of restrictions on trans rights