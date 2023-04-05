Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian shares mixed after Wall St dips on weak economic data

Apr 4, 2023, 11:34 PM
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left,...
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street after reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street after reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.7% in afternoon trading to 27,808.75. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 stood little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 7,232.60. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 2,493.83. Trading was closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Qingming Festival, a holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark fell 0.3% after the central bank surprised economists by imposing an aggressive half-point rate rise to bring its policy interest rate to 5.25%. It was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s 11th straight rate hike as it tries to cool inflation, which is running at 7.2%, far above the bank’s target level of around 2%.

Central banks have diverged somewhat in adjusting interest rates to reflect the latest trends in their economies. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank kept its rate at 3.6%, citing a need for time to assess where the economy is headed as inflation moderates.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 0.6% to 4,100.60, breaking a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, to 33,402.38. The Nasdaq composite sank 0.5% to 12,126.33.

Investors are still split on whether the U.S. economy will fall into a recession and how badly corporate profits might drop. The biggest question remains what the Federal Reserve will do next with interest rates after hiking them furiously over the last year to get high inflation under control.

The reports on job openings and factory orders released Tuesday may have heightened recession fears. But they may also give the Fed reason to hold rates steady at its next meeting, for the first time in more than a year, offering a possible upside for markets.

One report showed employers advertised 9.9 million job openings in February, a sharper fall-off than economists expected. The Fed has been paying close attention to the numbers because the job market has remained so strong despite higher rates. The hope is that a softening in the number of openings could take some pressure off inflation without having to throw many people out of work.

A separate report showed that factory orders weakened in February more than economists expected.

A potentially more impactful report will arrive with Friday’s update on how many jobs were created across the country last month.

Traders flipped bets back toward the Fed holding steady on rates at its meeting next month. A day earlier, a slight majority was betting on another increase in rates. That helped yields in the bond market to fall.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.34% from 3.42% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dropped to 3.82% from 3.97%.

Longer term, there seems to be more confidence on Wall Street that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year.

Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected readings on the economy follow a report on Monday that showed U.S. manufacturing continues to shrink faster than economists forecast.

On Wall Street, shares of Virgin Orbit plunged 23.2% to 15 cents after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It’s been contending with the fallout of a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions.

Stocks in industries whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy also fell more than the rest of the market, such as industrial and energy companies. Valero Energy fell 8% for one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500.

In other trading Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 33 cents to $81.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 29 cents to $80.71 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 40 cents to $85.34 per barrel in London.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 131.52 Japanese yen from 131.71 yen. The euro cost $1.0954, up from $1.0951.

World

File - Journalists stand by damage of a medieval citadel after an early morning Israeli airstrike i...
Associated Press

Israeli strikes on Syria intensify, raise tensions with Iran

BEIRUT (AP) — Suspected Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks have killed two Iranian military advisers, temporarily put the country’s two largest airports out of service, and raised fears of regional escalation. While Israel has fought a shadow war with Iran in Syria for years, it has intensified recently, with near-daily airstrikes attributed to […]
1 day ago
A Palestinian worshipper passes Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following a raid of t...
Associated Press

Violence in Jerusalem at mosque raises fear of more fighting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday, firing stun grenades at Palestinian youths who hurled firecrackers at them in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes. The fighting, coming […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Puerto Rico, USVI to receive $108M to upgrade water systems

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of nearly $108 million to improve drinking water infrastructure across the U.S. territories. Puerto Rico is slated to get $62 million and the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly $46 million. The […]
1 day ago
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

UN: Afghan female staff banned from work in eastern province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Female Afghan employees of the United Nations have been banned from working by Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan, U.N. officials said Tuesday. The U.N. mission expressed “serious concern” after its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province. “We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Mexico complains to China about US pressure over fentanyl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president asked his Chinese counterpart for help Tuesday in halting chemicals from China used by Mexican drug dealers to illegally produce fentanyl, while also complaining of “rude” U.S. pressure to curb the drug trade. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has previously said that fentanyl is America’s problem and is caused […]
1 day ago
In this image from video provided by the Dossier Center, a London-based investigative group funded ...
Associated Press

‘He’s a war criminal’: Elite Putin security officer defects

LONDON (AP) — On October 14, a Russian engineer named Gleb Karakulov boarded a flight from Kazakhstan to Turkey with his wife and daughter. He switched off his phone to shut out the crescendo of urgent, enraged messages, said goodbye to his life in Russia and tried to calm his fast-beating heart. But this was […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Asian shares mixed after Wall St dips on weak economic data