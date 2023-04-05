Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Shoreline School District considers cuts to address budget shortfall

Apr 5, 2023, 6:39 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Yet another western Washington school district is facing budget cuts in the coming year.

The Shoreline School District is looking at possible cuts to address its budget shortfall. Proposals include cutting a number of staff, cuts to art and music programs, and cutting student publications like the newspaper and yearbook.

The district is also looking for new ways to fund athletic programs.

Shoreline points to declining revenue from the state and decreasing enrollment as reasons for the cuts.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the school board flipped its agenda to give the latest budget data before taking public comment. Students and teachers KIRO 7 spoke with said they felt sidetracked in the budget talks.

“We say we’re doing all these things for student voices and student choice in mind, but look at what’s happening. You’re taking their voice away and all of their choices along with it,” said Alina Harestad, activities coordinator at Shorewood High School.

No final decision on cuts was made Tuesday night. The district says it is considering a range of cuts to fill an estimated $14 million shortfall. That amount could change while state lawmakers consider school revenue increases.

Those numbers should become clearer after the state legislative session adjourns on April 23.

Local News

artsfund...
Lisa Brooks

More than 600 artistic organizations receive donation from ArtsFund

More than 670 arts and culture organizations across Washington have been named as recipients of funding from ArtsFund
10 hours ago
capitol campus calm...
Kate Stone

‘Current calm’ after Trump arraignment could be ‘new standard’ of politics

Fears of unrest in Olympia following former president Donald Trump’s arraignment did not come to pass.
10 hours ago
whale...
Lisa Brooks

Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead

Yet another body of a gray whale has washed ashore in western Washington. The emaciated 41-foot-long marine mammal washed up on the shores of Fox Island
10 hours ago
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami S...
Associated Press

Caregivers: Returning orca Lolita to Northwest is risky

A plan announced last week to return Lolita, a killer whale held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium.
10 hours ago
working families tax credit...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Millions still available through Working Families Tax Credit but many unaware of program

Washington state officials say millions of dollars are still available for families in need as part of the Working Family Tax Credit.
1 day ago
razor clam...
Frank Sumrall

Razor clam digs return after toxic beach closure

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife claims the most successful digging occurs within two hours before the listed time of low tide.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Shoreline School District considers cuts to address budget shortfall