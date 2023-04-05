Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Chicago firefighter critically injured in high-rise blaze

Apr 5, 2023, 7:49 AM
Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Thre...
Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling the blaze on Chicago's North Side. (ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side on Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Fire department video showed flames and smoke pouring from a terrace.

By mid-morning most of the blaze had been extinguished, but crews were still addressing hot spots and smoke.

“The fire is not yet under control,” said Fire Department Director Larry Langford. “We don’t know how it started.”

Langford described one of the firefighters as being in “very critical” condition. Two others were in stable condition.

No residents were reported injured and the person who lives in the burning apartment was able to make it out safely, Langford said.

Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on Tuesday while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side. Authorities said two other firefighters also were injured in that blaze.

National News

FILE - This image provided by the Knoxville Police Department shows police video footage from the F...
Associated Press

Hospital: Treatment, discharge of woman who died appropriate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who died after being discharged from a Tennessee hospital and forced to leave despite her pleas for more help received appropriate medical treatment, the hospital said, but changes were being made to security procedures. The findings from an internal investigation by Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville over […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Actor Johnny Depp appears for the European premiere of their film, "The Rum Diary," in Londo...
Associated Press

Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes

NEW YORK (AP) — The historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Organizers of the French festival announced Wednesday that this year’s edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, the French actress and filmmaker. She plays Louis […]
12 hours ago
This photo shows the logo and application page for the social media site Lemon8, in New York, Wedne...
Associated Press

TikTok’s parent has a new app: What to know about Lemon8

NEW YORK (AP) — As lawmakers debate whether to ban TikTok nationwide, its Chinese parent company has introduced a new app that’s already getting some traction. The app, called Lemon8, is likely to face some of the same scrutiny as TikTok, which has been dogged by claims the Chinese government could force its parent company […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries. Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, a town about 170 miles (270 […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

CHICAGO (AP) — A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River. Chicago police media representatives have not provided details about why officers were called to the building, which is a mix of condos and hotel rooms.
12 hours ago
FILE - A 2021 Toyota Prius that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell sits on display at the Denver auto sho...
Associated Press

States and companies compete for billions to make hydrogen

As fossil fuel emissions continue warming Earth’s atmosphere, the Biden administration is turning to hydrogen as an energy source for vehicles, manufacturing and generating electricity. It’s offering $8 billion to entice the nation’s industries, engineers and planners to figure out how to produce and deliver clean hydrogen. States and businesses are making final pitches Friday […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Chicago firefighter critically injured in high-rise blaze