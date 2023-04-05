Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Republicans seek to change Montana primary to thwart Tester

Apr 5, 2023, 10:04 AM
FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks before during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs ...
FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks before during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year's U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the re-election of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year’s U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the reelection of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states.

The measure would allow the top two candidates in the primary, no matter their party, to win slots on the 2024 general election ballot. It’s now before House lawmakers after passing in the Senate by a 27-23 vote on Tuesday.

Seven Republicans joined all of the chamber’s Democrats in voting against the measure.

In January Tester announced his bid for a fourth term in a seat that Republicans are eager to recapture after more than two decades. He’s the last remaining Democrat to hold a statewide political office in Montana after the GOP dominated recent elections.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate hold a 51-49 majority heading into the election. They will be defending 23 seats, including three held by independents who caucus with Democrats. Republicans will be defending just 10 seats.

“I think we all know what this is about,” Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers said Monday as Montana lawmakers debated whether to alter the primary. “This is just brazen partisanship targeting a single race. This isn’t fair. This isn’t what Montanans want. They don’t want one-party rule, they want us to have fair elections and this bill is not that.”

By allowing only two candidates to advance, it could keep third parties off the general election ballot. Past races for Tester’s seat were close enough that the absence of third party candidates hypothetically could have tipped the balance in favor of Republicans.

“I think the only reason you need to be scared of it is if you don’t think your guy can win,” said Republican Sen. Carl Glimm.

The primary format for other offices, including election to the U.S. House, would not be changed.

If the bill passes, it would only affect the 2024 U.S. Senate race. The sponsor, Republican Sen. Greg Hertz, said that would give the 2025 legislature the opportunity to “review the results of this election. How did it work? How did our voters like it?” and whether the top-two primary should be expanded to other races.

National News

This undated photo provided by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows Jorge Dupre Lachazo. The ...
Associated Press

Delivery driver gets life for killing woman, setting fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An appliance delivery man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home. A Palm Beach County circuit judge gave Jorge Dupre Lachazo two life sentences, plus another 30-year sentence, according to court records. The […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

West Virginia atheist inmate sues over Christian programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An atheist and secular humanist is suing multiple officials in charge of the agency that runs West Virginia’s jails and prisons, accusing the state of violating his constitutional rights by requiring Christian-affiliated programming as a condition of release. Andrew Miller, who is currently incarcerated at Saint Marys Correctional Center and Jail, […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Former execs accused of marketing faulty lead test devices

BOSTON (AP) — Three former executives of a company that makes machines that test lead levels in humans deliberately concealed a problem with the devices that produced falsely low results for tens of thousands of children, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday. The children, as well as pregnant people and others, faced serious health risks […]
13 hours ago
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in t...
Associated Press

Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention

A Texas man who worked for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website, Infowars, was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of home detention for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Samuel Montoya, 37, was employed as a video editor for Infowars when he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and captured footage of […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Report: Los Angeles police killed 14 people in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 2022, Los Angeles police shot and killed 14 people — 60% of everyone who was struck by officers’ bullets — according to a report released Wednesday. LAPD officers opened fire 31 times last year, striking 23 people and missing their target in eight other situations, the department’s annual Use of […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This image provided by the Knoxville Police Department shows police video footage from the F...
Associated Press

Hospital: Treatment, discharge of woman who died appropriate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who died after being discharged from a Tennessee hospital and forced to leave despite her pleas for more help received appropriate medical treatment, the hospital said, but changes were being made to security procedures. The findings from an internal investigation by Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville over […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Republicans seek to change Montana primary to thwart Tester