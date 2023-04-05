Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes

Apr 5, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 11:46 am
Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bi...
Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bill override following a vote in the House, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage.

The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly’s third veto of a measure on transgender athletes in three years, giving supporters exactly the two-thirds majority they needed. A Senate vote was expected Wednesday afternoon, and the bill initially passed there last month with more than a two-thirds majority.

the 20th state to enact such a ban for either K-12 schools or colleges or both. It’s among several hundred proposals aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights from Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the U.S.

The measure approved by lawmakers Tuesday not only would prevent transgender people from using public restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities but also bar them from changing their name or gender on their driver’s licenses. It is among the most sweeping proposals of its kind in the nation, and Kelly is expected to veto it.

“It’s a scary time to be raising a trans child in Kansas,” said Cat Poland, a lifelong Kansas resident and mother of three, including a 13-year-old trans son, from a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

The Kansas measure would apply to girl’s and women’s school and club sports, and supporters pitched it as protecting fair competition and preserving scholarships and other opportunities for cisgendered girls and women that took decades to win.

“This is a victory not for me, but for all young women,” said Rep. Barb Wasinger, a Republican from western Kansas who has pushed the measure for three years.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

National News

This photo shows the logo and application page for the social media site Lemon8, in New York, Wedne...
Associated Press

TikTok’s parent has a new app: What to know about Lemon8

NEW YORK (AP) — As lawmakers debate whether to ban TikTok nationwide, its Chinese parent company has introduced a new app that’s already getting some traction. The app, called Lemon8, is likely to face some of the same scrutiny as TikTok, which has been dogged by claims the Chinese government could force its parent company […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries. Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, a town about 170 miles (270 […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

CHICAGO (AP) — A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River. Chicago police media representatives have not provided details about why officers were called to the building, which is a mix of condos and hotel rooms.
12 hours ago
FILE - A 2021 Toyota Prius that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell sits on display at the Denver auto sho...
Associated Press

States and companies compete for billions to make hydrogen

As fossil fuel emissions continue warming Earth’s atmosphere, the Biden administration is turning to hydrogen as an energy source for vehicles, manufacturing and generating electricity. It’s offering $8 billion to entice the nation’s industries, engineers and planners to figure out how to produce and deliver clean hydrogen. States and businesses are making final pitches Friday […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Hawaiian men imprisoned for hate crime beating to pay $25K

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Native Hawaiian men sentenced to prison for a hate crime in the brutal beating of a white man have agreed to pay more than $25,000 in restitution, according to court documents. A U.S. judge last month sentenced Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi to six and a half years in prison and Levi Aki Jr. […]
12 hours ago
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters before signing legislation to repeal the 1931 a...
Associated Press

Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — A near-century old abortion ban that fueled one of the largest ballot drives in Michigan history was repealed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, just months after voters enshrined abortion rights in state’s constitution. “Today, we’re going to take action to make sure that our statutes and our laws reflect our values […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes