Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Narrow abortion exemption bill passed by Tennessee lawmakers

Apr 5, 2023, 10:35 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that would add a narrow exemption to one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, with it now heading to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his approval.

The Senate passed the bill on a 26-1 vote, with several of the chamber’s Democratic lawmakers voting “present” rather than picking a side.

The bill’s passage comes after weeks of drastically reworking the proposal in order to gain enough support from the General Assembly’s Republican supermajority, as well as the state’s powerful anti-abortion lobby, which had warned lawmakers would likely face political retribution if they advanced a bill without the group’s endorsement.

Under the bill, doctors would be allowed to use “reasonable medical judgment” when determining an abortion is necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant patient or to spare her from the irreversible, severe impairment of a major bodily function. Some doctors argue that is a harsher legal standard than before.

Currently, Tennessee has no explicit exemptions under it’s so-called “trigger law,” which wasn’t allowed to go into effect until after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Instead the law includes an “affirmative defense” for doctors, meaning the burden is on the physician to prove that an abortion was medically necessary — instead of requiring the state to prove the opposite.

The bill headed to Gov. Lee’s desk removes the affirmative defense for doctors and adds in language that doctors may provide abortion services for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. However, it does not keep the previous version’s inclusion of “medically futile pregnancies” and lethal fetal anomalies as approved reasons for physicians to provide an abortion. Instead, it allows doctors to use “reasonable medical judgment” to determine if an abortion is necessary.

Lee, a Republican, has not publicly commented on whether he supports the legislation. He has previously defended the state’s current law and has said it does not need to be changed.

National News

Associated Press

Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming care

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors Wednesday, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the legislation after Republican majorities in the Legislature approved it. The law will go into effect July 1, and trans […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well, Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. A lawsuit tha...
Associated Press

Challenge to Biden ‘Cost of Carbon’ policy dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit that Louisiana and other Republican-leaning states filed challenging figures the Biden administration uses to calculate damages from greenhouse gasses was dismissed Wednesday by a federal appeals court. The unanimous decision by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was the latest defeat for […]
11 hours ago
Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bi...
Associated Press

Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage. The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly’s third […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks before during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs ...
Associated Press

Republicans seek to change Montana primary to thwart Tester

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year’s U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the reelection of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states. The measure would allow the top two candidates in the primary, no matter […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sex abuse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. The redacted findings were made public Wednesday afternoon, marking a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over its release […]
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)...
Associated Press

Idaho governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for youth

Idaho's governor has signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Narrow abortion exemption bill passed by Tennessee lawmakers