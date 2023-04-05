Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Amid polarization, minority party lawmakers face penalties

Apr 5, 2023, 10:45 AM
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Glori...
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Gloria Johnson hold their hands up as they exit the House Chamber doors at Tennessee state Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023. In Tennessee, three Democratic House members are facing expulsion for using a bullhorn in the House chamber to show support for pro-gun control protesters. In an increasingly polarized political atmosphere, experts say these kinds of harsh punishments for minority party members standing up for principles they believe in will likely become more common, especially when acts of civil disobedience clash with the rigid policies and procedures of legislative decorum. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republicans removed the state’s only nonbinary legislator facing expulsion for using a bullhorn in the House chamber to show support for demonstrators demanding gun control.

In an increasingly polarized political atmosphere, experts say these kinds of harsh punishments for minority party members standing up for principles they believe in will likely become more common, especially when acts of civil disobedience clash with the rigid policies and procedures of legislative decorum.

Measures of party polarization suggest the modern-day division between Democrats and Republicans is at its highest level since immediately after the Civil War, said Scot Schraufnagel, a political science professor at Northern Illinois University who has studied and written about political incivility.

“I used to teach students that it’s not as bad as it once was,” Schraufnagel said. “It’s as bad or worse than it’s ever been, with the caveat that we don’t have data from pre-Civil War era.”

While many Republican leaders are loudly complaining about the arrest of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony criminal charges, it’s members of the Democratic minority in GOP-led states who have been facing a crackdown for their political actions.

“Over the last few years, I feel like the extremism has increased and the polarization has gotten worse,” said Oklahoma House Minority Leader Rep. Cyndi Munson, whose Democratic colleague Rep. Mauree Turner was formally censured by the GOP-controlled House after a transgender rights protester involved in a scuffle with Capitol police sought refuge in Turner’s office.

“Obviously we’re seeing this in Oklahoma … this desire (for Republicans) to use their power to silence anyone who doesn’t think like them. They seem to want to shut out and silence people who don’t think exactly like they do.”

Turner, one of the few Black legislators in the Legislature and the first openly nonbinary and Muslim person elected to state office in Oklahoma, was told they could be restored to their committees if they apologized to the House and to the Capitol patrol. Turner said that won’t happen.

“I can’t apologize for loving the people of Oklahoma enough to fight for their rights,” Turner said this week.

In Tennessee, Republicans will vote Thursday on whether to kick Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson out of their offices for taking to the front of the House and chanting back and forth with gun control supporters who packed the gallery days after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three children. Expulsions in the Tennessee General Assembly are extremely rare and typically center on criminal activity.

As scrutiny over the expulsion effort increased, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday criticized Republican lawmakers’ focus on rebuking Democrats for protesting rather than addressing solutions to avoid another school shooting.

“What did the Republican legislators do? They’re trying to expel these three Democratic legislators who joined in the protest,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that GOP members are “shrugging in the face of yet another tragic school shooting while our kids continue to pay the price.”

In Florida, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is not expected to face any legislative discipline after she and Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried were arrested and charged with trespassing for refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Fried, who was Florida’s agriculture commissioner and the only statewide elected Democrat before losing a campaign for governor last year, just took over a party that is at its lowest point in state history. Book said she realizes the Republican supermajority in the Legislature can pass whatever it wants regardless of what Democrats do.

“It’s my charge to lead a group of 11 other Democrats … and to get them excited every single day to fight a battle that a lot of times we know we’re going to lose,” Book said.

Schraufnagel, the professor, said much of the incivility is a result of a political-agenda shift toward hot-button topics like abortion, gun restrictions and transgender rights.

“What’s happened is that politicians have used social issues to try to drive wedges into the voting base of their opponents,” Schraufnagel said. “When we have intense polarization, which is the current era, and you add incivility to the mix, we’re getting hyper-conflict that is not conducive to effective governance.”

___

Associated Press reporters Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this report.

National News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters before signing legislation to repeal the 1931 a...
Associated Press

Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — A near-century old abortion ban that fueled one of the largest ballot drives in Michigan history was repealed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, just months after voters enshrined abortion rights in state’s constitution. “Today, we’re going to take action to make sure that our statutes and our laws reflect our values […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Narrow abortion exemption bill passed by Tennessee lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that would add a narrow exemption to one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, with it now heading to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his approval. The Senate passed the bill on a 26-1 vote, with several of the […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming care

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors Wednesday, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the legislation after Republican majorities in the Legislature approved it. The law will go into effect July 1, and trans […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well, Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. A lawsuit tha...
Associated Press

Challenge to Biden ‘Cost of Carbon’ policy dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit that Louisiana and other Republican-leaning states filed challenging figures the Biden administration uses to calculate damages from greenhouse gasses was dismissed Wednesday by a federal appeals court. The unanimous decision by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was the latest defeat for […]
11 hours ago
Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bi...
Associated Press

Kansas lawmakers poised to override veto on trans athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage. The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly’s third […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks before during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs ...
Associated Press

Republicans seek to change Montana primary to thwart Tester

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year’s U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the reelection of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states. The measure would allow the top two candidates in the primary, no matter […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Amid polarization, minority party lawmakers face penalties