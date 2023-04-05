Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Hawaiian men imprisoned for hate crime beating to pay $25K

Apr 5, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Native Hawaiian men sentenced to prison for a hate crime in the brutal beating of a white man have agreed to pay more than $25,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

A U.S. judge last month sentenced Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi to six and a half years in prison and Levi Aki Jr. to four years and two months in prison.

In a case that laid bare multicultural Hawaii’s complicated and nuanced race relations, a jury in November found them guilty of a hate crime. Jurors found that they were motivated by Christopher Kunzelman’s race when they punched, kicked and used a shovel to beat him in 2014 when he tried to move into their remote fishing village on the island of Maui. His injuries included a concussion, two broken ribs and head trauma.

Attorneys for Aki and Alo-Kaonohi say it wasn’t Kunzelman’s race that provoked them, but his entitled and disrespectful attitude. Kunzelman and his wife had purchased a dilapidated oceanfront home in Kahakuloa village on Maui and planned to move there from Arizona. Kunzelman was trying to fix up the house when the attack happened.

A court document filed this week says both men and prosecutors have agreed on $25,413.91 in restitution, to be paid jointly by Aki and Alo-Kaonohi. The amount includes nearly $11,000 in medical costs, $846 for an iPhone and $78.02 “for the loss of the roofing shovel used.”

The men took Kunzelman’s phone, which recorded the attack, and threw it in the ocean, prosecutors said.

Kunzelman had requested $60,425.53.

His wife, Lori Kunzelman, said Wednesday they are not hopeful about receiving money from Aki and Alo-Kaonohi.

“We’ll never get anything back,” she said.

Salina Kanai, an attorney for Alo-Kaonohi, declined to comment. Aki’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Aki and Alo-Kaonohi won’t be expected to begin paying monthly installments until they are released from prison.

Both men have started the process for an appeal, asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the case.

National News

Associated Press

Former execs accused of marketing faulty lead test devices

BOSTON (AP) — Three former executives of a company that makes machines that test lead levels in humans deliberately concealed a problem with the devices that produced falsely low results for tens of thousands of children, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday. The children, as well as pregnant people and others, faced serious health risks […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Report: Los Angeles police killed 14 people in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 2022, Los Angeles police shot and killed 14 people — 60% of everyone who was struck by officers’ bullets — according to a report released Wednesday. LAPD officers opened fire 31 times last year, striking 23 people and missing their target in eight other situations, the department’s annual Use of […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This image provided by the Knoxville Police Department shows police video footage from the F...
Associated Press

Hospital: Treatment, discharge of woman who died appropriate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who died after being discharged from a Tennessee hospital and forced to leave despite her pleas for more help received appropriate medical treatment, the hospital said, but changes were being made to security procedures. The findings from an internal investigation by Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville over […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Actor Johnny Depp appears for the European premiere of their film, "The Rum Diary," in Londo...
Associated Press

Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes

NEW YORK (AP) — The historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Organizers of the French festival announced Wednesday that this year’s edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, the French actress and filmmaker. She plays Louis […]
13 hours ago
This photo shows the logo and application page for the social media site Lemon8, in New York, Wedne...
Associated Press

TikTok’s parent has a new app: What to know about Lemon8

NEW YORK (AP) — As lawmakers debate whether to ban TikTok nationwide, its Chinese parent company has introduced a new app that’s already getting some traction. The app, called Lemon8, is likely to face some of the same scrutiny as TikTok, which has been dogged by claims the Chinese government could force its parent company […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries. Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, a town about 170 miles (270 […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Hawaiian men imprisoned for hate crime beating to pay $25K