JASON RANTZ

Tomi Lahren not worried about Trump: ‘I think he’s going to prevail’

Apr 5, 2023, 2:51 PM
lahren...
Former President Donald Trump arrives for an arraignment hearing at NYS Supreme Court on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to an adult film star before the 2016 election. He becomes the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. Charges remain under seal and have not been made public. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree after becoming the first former president to face criminal charges.

All of his felony charges are tied to his hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

But Tomi Lahren, host of ‘Tomi Lahren Is Fearless‘ on Outkick and frequent Fox News contributor, believes President Biden, the Democratic party, and the judicial system is “grossly underestimating” Trump and his supporters.

‘Current calm’ after Trump arraignment could be ‘new standard’ of politics

“This has been a really bad week for American justice,” Lahren said on The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “But I do believe it’ll probably be a very great week for everybody over on Team Trump because I think that they’re taking these lemons and turning them into lemonade in the form of fundraising. And I think they’re doing a masterful job of it. This is what Donald Trump does. I’m not worried about him, I think he’s going to prevail. I’m more worried about the state of our country and fixing it so we no longer have to deal with it.”

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg unveiled the history-making charging documents against the former president Tuesday, but left some political pundits confused over the delay of said charges, which occurred six years after the core underlying conduct. As a result, there is growing anticipation that Trump will seek to toss the case for exceeding the statute of limitations.

“When you got someone like an Alvin Bragg, who has downgraded over 50% of felonies to misdemeanors, now trying to go after Donald Trump, I mean, it looks bad not only for conservatives, it looks bad as Americans,” Lahren said. “Quite frankly, I’m embarrassed.”

The 34 counts of falsifying business records break down as follows: 11 counts involve the checks, 11 center on the monthly invoices Mr. Cohen submitted to the company, and 12 involve entries in the general ledger for Mr. Trump’s trust, according to The New York Times.

“It’s not enough to just support Donald Trump, ok? People have to get active on the state and local level, because what really impacts you is the stuff that happens at the state and local level, even your school board, your city council,” Lahren said. “We need to get more involved there and show people that this stuff matters, because it’s not enough just to complain about how bad things have gotten if you’re not willing to do something about it. We’ve got to get a resurgence of that ground game. It’s important. We need people out there doing what the left does, or else we’re going to continue to lose every modern day election.”

Joe Kent: ‘We have a very broken system’ ahead of Trump indictment

Trump’s endorsements of certain local candidates across the U.S. returned mixed results in the most recent elections. He endorsed nearly 500 candidates during the 2022 election, with them winning 224 of 241 primary races and 208 of 254 general-election ones.

But in “key battleground races,” just 14 of 37 general-election contests were won by Trump-backed candidates. Locally, Joe Kent, a vocal supporter of Trump, lost to Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez by less than 3,000 votes in District 3, while Loren Culp failed to make it out of the primary in the District 4 race.

“I really wish the president would stop talking about stolen elections, because I think every time he does it, he’s telling people not to trust the system,” Rantz said during the interview. “And I think that gives some folks an excuse not to vote.”

“We need to talk about election integrity, that’s always important,” Lahren responded. “And I think the way we do that is we talk about voter ID. I mean, that’s the simplest thing that you can do without being called a tinfoil hat or without being called an election denier. Let’s get rid of mass mail-in vote because there’s not a pandemic, and there’s no reason for people to sit on their couch and mail-in ballots. Get out and vote in person. If you can go shopping in person, if you can loot in person, then you can vote in person, right?”

Ohio’s voter ID law kicked off Tuesday after Gov. Mike DeWine signed and approved the legislation earlier this year, now requiring Ohio voters to show a state-issued photo ID when they vote in person. A bank statement, a utility bill — even a student ID, out-of-state ID, tribal ID, or an expired ID — will not suffice as proper registration to vote.

Since the most recent presidential election, 16 states have enacted new ID laws, bringing the total to 36 states requiring voters to show some form of ID before they cast their ballots. Ohio’s newest legislation is among the strictest in the nation.

“Americans don’t like where we are right now,” Lahren said. “They don’t like the fact that they can’t find baby formula. They don’t like the fact that eggs are overpriced. They don’t like the fact that they’ve got problems with the airlines and a worker supplies shortage and WW III pending. They want to know who is going to fix it, and I think Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis can fix it. But we need to focus on those elements. And that’s how we reach out to the independent voters that we desperately need.”

Amid Trump’s arraignment and first court appearance, median forecasts in a March 31-April 4 poll of 90 foreign exchange strategists showed the dollar will cede ground to all major currencies within a year, according to Reuters. The U.S. Dollar, after bouncing back sharply in February, took a massive hit when two regional U.S. banks in March failed.

Mayor Harrell continues to throw money at Seattle’s homelessness problem

The Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) alliance is even exploring the idea of an innovative currency and plans to share proposals at the upcoming summit in South Africa, according to Benzinga.

“I think that the Democrats would much rather talk about Donald Trump than anything that they’re doing to destroy this nation,” Lahren said. “And to me, that’s incredibly frustrating.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  Tune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm to The Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

