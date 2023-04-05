Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’

Apr 5, 2023, 2:03 PM
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15,...
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. Twitter has labeled National Public Radio (NPR) as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site Wednesday, April 5, 2023, a move some worried could undermine public confidence in the news organization. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has labeled National Public Radio as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a move some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization.

NPR said it was disturbed to see the description added to all of the tweets that it sends out, with John Lansing, its president and CEO, calling it “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way.”

It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company’s guidelines as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

“Seems accurate,” Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.

NPR does receive U.S. government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget. But until Wednesday, the same Twitter guidelines said that “state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy.”

NPR has now been removed from that sentence on Twitter’s website.

Asked for comment, Twitter’s press office responded with an automated poop emoji.

The move came just days after Twitter verification check mark.

“NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide,” Lansing said. “NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable.”

The literary organization PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR “assiduously maintains editorial independence.”

Liz Woolery, PEN America’s digital policy leader, said Twitter’s decision was “a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources.”

National News

FILE - Seraphine Warren, center left, is embraced by state Sen. Shannon Pinto outside the state cap...
Associated Press

Man charged in case of woman missing from Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man on assault and carjacking charges in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a Native American woman whose case has helped to raise awareness about missing people and unsolved slayings in Indian Country. The indictment naming Preston Henry Tolth, 23, was unsealed […]
14 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom with first partner Jennifer Newsom, left, calls on a student from New ...
Associated Press

On DeSantis turf, Newsom decries conservative education push

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Appearing Wednesday on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ turf, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decried what he called a backward-looking conservative attempt to reshape education in the U.S. — most notably at progressive institutions like New College of Florida. Newsom, a Democrat, met with more than a dozen students and faculty at a […]
14 hours ago
This undated photo provided by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows Jorge Dupre Lachazo. The ...
Associated Press

Delivery driver gets life for killing woman, setting fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An appliance delivery man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home. A Palm Beach County circuit judge gave Jorge Dupre Lachazo two life sentences, plus another 30-year sentence, according to court records. The […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

West Virginia atheist inmate sues over Christian programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An atheist and secular humanist is suing multiple officials in charge of the agency that runs West Virginia’s jails and prisons, accusing the state of violating his constitutional rights by requiring Christian-affiliated programming as a condition of release. Andrew Miller, who is currently incarcerated at Saint Marys Correctional Center and Jail, […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Former execs accused of marketing faulty lead test devices

BOSTON (AP) — Three former executives of a company that makes machines that test lead levels in humans deliberately concealed a problem with the devices that produced falsely low results for tens of thousands of children, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday. The children, as well as pregnant people and others, faced serious health risks […]
14 hours ago
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in t...
Associated Press

Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention

A Texas man who worked for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website, Infowars, was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of home detention for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Samuel Montoya, 37, was employed as a video editor for Infowars when he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and captured footage of […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’