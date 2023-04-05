Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

Apr 5, 2023, 2:35 PM
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Televis...
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to providing “The Wire” actor Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.

Irvin Cartagena’s plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing was set by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for Aug. 18, when Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and the possibility of as many as 40 years.

The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,” overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. Authorities said he died hours after buying the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal that was recorded by a security camera.

Cartagena, 39, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors stipulating that the mix of heroin and fentanyl he sold Williams resulted in his death. His lawyer, Sean Maher, declined comment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who is not related to the actor, said in a statement that the sale occurred in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy.”

“In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” Williams said.

Prosecutors said Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin around residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after they learned of the actor’s death. Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Williams’ death came despite an investigation by the New York Police Department that placed a paid informant making controlled heroin buys on the same block where Williams bought drugs.

The day after, the informant went back to buy more drugs from the same group and recorded a conversation in which some of them talked about Williams’ overdose. One denied selling any drugs containing fentanyl.

Williams’ “stick-up boy” character Omar Little on “The Wire” — a fictionalized look at the underpinnings of Baltimore that ended in 2008 but remains popular in streaming — was based on a real-life figure.

He created another classic character as Chalky White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and also appeared in “12 Years a Slave,” “Assassin’s Creed” and other films.

In interviews, Williams had spoken about his battles with addiction.

National News

Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court rejects bid to reschedule execution

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to reschedule an execution that had been set for Thursday and looked unlikely to be carried out after Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office said the state wasn’t prepared to enforce the death penalty. In an order Wednesday, the court declined to set a May 1 execution date […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers OK restrictions on trans student pronouns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill that would require parental approval for Arkansas teachers to address transgender students by the pronouns and names that they use is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk. The bill was approved Wednesday by the majority-Republican Senate on a 19-5 vote. It requires parental approval for teachers at […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Arkansas House OKs social media age verification requirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas children would need their parents’ OK to access social media sites under a bill Arkansas lawmakers advanced Wednesday, moving the state closer toward becoming the second to enact restrictions that critics say raise privacy and enforcement concerns. The majority-Republican House approved by an 82-10 vote the restrictions, which have […]
18 hours ago
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they were...
Associated Press

Lawyers for man accused of killing 2 Indiana teens want move

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged with killing two northern Indiana teenage girls filed an emergency court motion Wednesday seeking to move him from a prison where they claim his condition is deteriorating. The emergency request filed by Richard Matthew Allen’s lawyers in Carroll Circuit Court cited “dramatic change in Mr. Allen’s […]
18 hours ago
FILE - This March 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office sho...
Associated Press

Stepmom in murder trial over boy’s death says ‘I don’t kill’

DENVER (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old Colorado boy missing for nearly three weeks, called his then-wife and wished her a happy Valentine’s Day. Then, as law enforcement listened in, Albert Stauch pressed Letecia Stauch, who is now on trial for killing the boy, for details about what happened to his son, Gannon. During […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Defense Department detains hotel guest in training mix-up

BOSTON (AP) — Participants in a Department of Defense training exercise at a Boston hotel entered the wrong room Tuesday and mistakenly detained a hotel guest instead of the person assigned the role of the person to be detained, according to the FBI. The mistake happened about 10 p.m. with the Boston Division of the […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams