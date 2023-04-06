Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Guard who was fired over anti-Muslim meme is reinstated

Apr 6, 2023, 9:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison guard who was fired in 2021, several years after posting what was determined by the state to be an anti-Muslim meme on Facebook, has been reinstated to his job.

An arbitrator ruled in February that Anthony Marlak’s termination was an excessive response by the state Department of Correction and reduced the punishment to a 25-day suspension.

Marlak, who served as a correctional officer for 14 years, returned to his job at the Garner Correctional Institution in March, he told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations had called for the firing of Marlak two years ago citing a meme he posted on Facebook in 2017, which it said depicted five apparently Muslim men hanging from nooses with the caption, “Islamic Wind Chimes.”

Marlak, an Air Force veteran, has acknowledged that he posted the meme, but said the caption on his post read “ISIS Wind Chimes” and was meant to target the extremist group and not Muslims in general.

The picture used in the meme actually showed five men being executed in Iran in 2010 for being homosexual, Marlak’s attorneys have said.

In his termination letter, the state told Marlak that, “The type of speech posted threatens the safety of staff and inmates who are Muslim.”

“I honestly love the Muslim religion,” Marlak said Thursday. “I think it’s a very beautiful religion. I was welcomed back by our prison’s imam, who is a great man and asked me how I was doing.”

The Council on American Islamic Relations did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

In seeking reinstatement, the union argued, in part that the post had been made on a private Facebook page and the termination violated Marlak’s right to free speech.

Arbitrator Michael Ricci ruled the state had not proven the post, on a since deleted account, referred to the Islamic religion, but disagreed that Marlak could not be disciplined for speech posted on Facebook.

“This right is not an absolute and must be balanced with the employer’s ability to run an efficient and effective entity,” he wrote. “The record does not substantiate that a termination will best serve the rights of the employee and the needs of the employer; however, a suspension of substance will hopefully rectify the issue and satisfy the aim of discipline in labor law to fix and not punish.”

He also ruled that Marlak must be compensated for lost pay and benefits.

“On a personal level the arbitrator finds the ISIS image severe, caustic and inflammatory but fairness dictates that the ruling be devoid of personal biases and the ruling must be based on reasonableness, fairness and fact,” he wrote.

The Department of Correction declined to comment on the case, citing its policy “not to comment on issues pertaining to individuals who have pending litigation against the agency.”

Marlak has a federal employment discrimination lawsuit pending against the state, but declined to comment on the status of that case or how much money he is seeking, noting he was able to keep his seniority.

“I’m just going to say it was an unfortunate experience,” he said. “Things are starting to come back to normal and I’m really happy now.”

National News

FILE - A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City, Fla., March 4, 2022. Florida...

Associated Press

Wildfire threat grows as Florida drought gets steadily worse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The threat of wildfires is growing in Florida over the coming weeks as more than half the state is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions likely to persist until rainy season resumes around mid-May, state and federal officials said Thursday. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center reported Thursday that […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

CARNEY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six tremors that struck central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or serious damage were reported following the quakes that also included a magnitude 3.3 temblor and began early Thursday near the town of Carney, about […]

10 hours ago

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Bus crash in snowstorm injures 11 farm workers headed to WA

A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday.

10 hours ago

FILE - Winona LaDuke speaks out against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 decision, June 28, 2018, in St. ...

Associated Press

Native activist LaDuke resigns from environmental group

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Native American activist Winona LaDuke has resigned as executive director of the Indigenous-led environmental group Honor the Earth after the organization lost a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee. LaDuke announced her resignation Wednesday in a Facebook post, saying she failed Margaret Campbell by not responding sufficiently to her allegations […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes

The former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board has agreed to plead guilty to accepting $110,000 in bribes when he led the panel over a two-year period, authorities said Thursday. Rick Johnson acknowledged in a signed court filing that he acted “corruptly” when he accepted cash and other benefits to help businesses get […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Throughout her career, Ellie Goulding has been candid about the drawbacks of fame. Although she remembers being a self-conscious teenager, Goulding said her struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and insecurity about how she looks were exacerbated in the early stages of her stardom. “I was kind of thrust into this world,” […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Guard who was fired over anti-Muslim meme is reinstated