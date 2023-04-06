Close
CRIME BLOTTER

16-year-old dead after shooting at Parkland apartment, one other injured

Apr 6, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 1:10 pm

shooting...

(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Parkland Wednesday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Around 6 in the evening, deputies received a 911 call that someone had been shot at the Monterra Apartments on 112th Street.

Police looking for missing woman last seen at Mariners game

In a video posted to social media, Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says responders found the victim was 16 years old. Deputies treated the boy and performed CPR while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

The boy was transported to the hospital.

Deputies were told that the shooting happened after a group of men had an argument in the apartment parking lot. A car that was involved in the incident hit two parked vehicles before leaving the area.

The man driving the car involved in the incident showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies later learned that the boy who was shot died from his injuries at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody at the time.

