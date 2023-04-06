16-year-old dead after shooting at Parkland apartment, one other injured

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Parkland Wednesday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Around 6 in the evening, deputies received a 911 call that someone had been shot at the Monterra Apartments on 112th Street.

Police looking for missing woman last seen at Mariners game

In a video posted to social media, Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says responders found the victim was 16 years old. Deputies treated the boy and performed CPR while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

The boy was transported to the hospital.

Deputies were told that the shooting happened after a group of men had an argument in the apartment parking lot. A car that was involved in the incident hit two parked vehicles before leaving the area.

The man driving the car involved in the incident showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies later learned that the boy who was shot died from his injuries at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody at the time.

Man arrested with 10,000 fentanyl pills after pointing gun at federal agents

A Federal Way man who pointed a gun at federal agents as he was busted for selling fentanyl was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Fernando Lopez-Armenta was arrested in August 2021 during a string operation where he agreed to sell 10,000 fentanyl pills to a “confidential source.”

Once it had been confirmed that he was going to sell illegal drugs to an informant, agents moved in to arrest him. Lopez-Armenta then pointed a loaded pistol at agents as they moved in. He put his gun down upon being ordered by another agent.

U.S. District Judge Coughenour stated, “The Court commends the arresting officers. The fact that Lopez-Armenta pointed a loaded gun at the officers, and they did not fire, shows tremendous restraint. He is lucky to be alive today.”

Lopez-Armenta was found guilty of one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of carrying a firearm in the commission of that crime.

Police investigate shooting near Nathan Hale High School, one injured

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle near Nathan Hale High School where a 27-year-old man was shot.

The shooting happened on 30th Avenue NE outside an apartment complex around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities posted the notice to Twitter just after 9 o clock at night… but they provided no other details.

Police are on scene of a shooting in the 10700 block of 30th Ave NE. Please stay out of the area. We will provide more information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 6, 2023

Sources tell Jason Rantz on KTTH that police say the suspected shooter ran away.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or where exactly it happened.

Sumner Police report teens attempt robbery until owner shoots back

Sumner police said a group of armed teens tried to rob a tobacco store on Wednesday but fled when someone inside the store fired a gunshot toward them.

At 2:25 p.m., four teenagers wearing masks entered the store. Sumner police said at least three of them were armed – one with a rifle and two with handguns.

When the teens entered the store, another person in the store fired their own gun in the suspects’ direction. Police said that person had a concealed weapons permit.

The teens then fled in a circa 2010 Mazda 5 minivan with no license plates.

The van was recorded by a surveillance camera.