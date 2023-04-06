Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project

Apr 6, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska Native tribes have sued to block what they say would be one of the largest gold mines in the world, arguing that federal agencies failed to properly analyze health and environmental concerns for the project in southwest Alaska.

Tribes from the communities of Kwethluk, Tuluksak and Bethel filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the adequacy of a Donlin Gold project.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the tribes by environmental nonprofit Earthjustice, claims the agencies failed to fully analyze potential harms and health impacts from a catastrophic spill and did not provide adequate protection for rainbow smelt, a subsistence food, from increased barge traffic related to the project, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The lawsuit states the project has received the approvals needed for construction to begin but that construction has not yet started. The project is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the Kuskokwim River community of Crooked Creek. Donlin Gold LLC, owned by subsidiaries of Canada-based NovaGold Resources and Barrick Gold Corp., manages the project.

Dolin Gold said in a statement that the federal permitting process was rigorous.

“Donlin Gold’s stakeholders fully believe that this lawsuit is meritless and are confident the actual record will once again fully support the agencies’ decisions,” the statement said. “In the meantime, the Donlin Gold team and the owners continue to advance remaining state permitting, as well as drilling and technical work, subject to Donlin Gold LLC Board approval.”

The lawsuit names as defendants the corps, U.S. Interior Department, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson with the corps in Alaska referred an email request for comment to the U.S. Department of Justice, which did not respond to an online request for comment.

The deposit contains 39 million ounces (1.1 billion grams) of gold — worth close to $80 billion at today’s prices. A 315-mile (507-kilometer) natural gas pipeline from the west side of Cook Inlet would supply a power plant at the mine. The project life is anticipated around three decades.

The project is on land owned by The Kuskokwim Corp., the area Alaska Native village corporation, and the mineral rights to the deposit are controlled by Calista Corp., the regional Alaska Native corporation.

The mine is expected to employ 3,000 people during construction and about 1,400 people during operations. Opposition has grown in recent years from tribes and other Indigenous groups that worry the project will harm fisheries, a primary subsistence resource for residents.

National News

FILE — Razor wire surrounds the perimeter fencing at the former Arthur Kill Correctional Facility...

Associated Press

New York flouts prison solitary confinement rules: lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials were accused in a lawsuit of subjecting people to prolonged solitary confinement in violation of a state law meant to strictly limit a practice increasingly criticized as inhumane. The New York Civil Liberties Union and Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York filed a class-action lawsuit late Wednesday […]

14 hours ago

FILE - From left, Reginald F. Davis, pastor of First Baptist Church, Connie Matthews Harshaw, a mem...

Associated Press

Experts link graves to one of nation’s oldest Black churches

Three men whose graves were found at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches were members of its congregation in the early 19th century, a team of archaeologists and scientists in Virginia announced Thursday. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg, Virginia’s […]

14 hours ago

Kurt Rupprecht speaks about the abuse he suffered after the release of the redacted report on child...

Associated Press

Victims criticize church after Catholic sex abuse report

BALTIMORE (AP) — While the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has long touted its transparency in publishing the names of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse, a report released this week by the Maryland attorney general’s office raises questions about whether the church’s list is incomplete. Following the report’s long-awaited release Wednesday, victims and advocates called […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row i...

Associated Press

Oklahoma AG: Glossip murder conviction should be vacated

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The conviction and death sentence for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip should be thrown out and a new trial ordered, the state’s new attorney general said Thursday, as support has grown even among death penalty supporters who say Glossip is innocent. In a filing with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine Mom: School wrong to help, hide gender transition

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman is suing a school district whose counselor encouraged her teen’s social gender transition, providing a chest binder and using a new name and pronouns, without consulting parents. It’s the latest lawsuit to pit a parent’s right to supervise their children’s health and education against a minor’s right to […]

14 hours ago

North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham announces she is switching affiliation to the Republican Pa...

Associated Press

Newly veto-proof North Carolina GOP files transgender bans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — On the heels of a Democratic state lawmaker’s seismic shift to the Republican Party, North Carolina Republicans have filed a flurry of bills aimed at transgender youth as they look to capitalize on their newly attained supermajority. Five Senate bills filed this week before the chamber’s Thursday filing deadline would ban […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project