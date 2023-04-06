Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessons

Apr 6, 2023, 2:32 PM

Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bi...

Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a transgender athletes bill override following a vote in the House, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers approved a bill Thursday aimed at helping parents opt their children out of public school lessons with LGBTQ-themed materials, as a Democratic lawmaker whose vote was crucial to banning transgender female athletes from girls’ and women’s sports faced calls to resign.

The Republican-controlled Kansas House voted 76-46 to approve a “parental rights” measure that would allow a parent to place their child in an alternative to a public K-12 school lesson or activity that “impairs the parent’s sincerely held beliefs, values or principles.” The GOP-dominated Senate approved the measure last week, so it goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

“If there is one family who are denied their rights, we need to address it,” said Republican state Rep. Susan Estes, of Wichita.

While the measure covers lessons and materials dealing with race and possibly even evolution, it also is in line with the push by Republicans in statehouses across the U.S. to roll back LGBTQ rights, particularly transgender rights. State Rep. Heather Meyer, a Kansas City-area Democrat, called the measure a “perfect vehicle” for anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

“We can see what’s been done in other states across the country where they have used this as a vehicle to attack the LGBTQ community,” said Meyer, who is bisexual and has a 13-year-old transgender son.

The Legislature on Tuesday override Kelly’s veto of the measure on transgender athletes. Kansas is the 20th state to enact such a sports ban, and its law applies to club and school sports from kindergarten through college starting July 1.

GOP lawmakers also hoped to pass a bill Thursday that would require Kansas public schools to keep transgender girls from rooming with cisgendered girls and transgender boys, with cisgendered boys, on overnight school trips.

GOP conservatives also hadn’t given up on trying to pass a bill aimed at ending gender affirming care for minors.

Kelly vetoed a bill last year that would have made it easier for parents to try to remove classroom or library materials. Supporters of this year’s bill still were short of the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

“What we heard in committee were parents who not only went to their teacher, they went to their principal and higher up in their school district and did not have their concerns addressed,” Estes said.

Meanwhile, conservative Republicans were able to override Kelly’s third veto of a bill on transgender athletes in three years because of the “yes” vote from a single Democrat, freshman Rep. Marvin Robinson, of Kansas City.

That Kansas vote came a day before President Joe Biden’s administration announced a proposal to bar schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes but allow them to set some limits to preserve fairness.

Robinson represents a heavily Democratic district and replaced a retiring lawmaker who voted against overriding Kelly’s veto in 2022. Kansas Young Democrats and the state Democratic Party’s LGBTQ+ and Progressive caucuses demanded that he step down after Wednesday’s vote.

Robinson also supported the parents’ rights measure. Kansas House Democratic Leader Vic Miller said he would be “pleased” if Robinson resigned.

“Right now, he’s voting more with the other party than he is with ours,” Miller said. “He ran as a Democrat, but he doesn’t seem to be serving as a Democrat.”

Robinson told a conservative Kansas City radio talk show Thursday morning that he thought he was “on the same page” as Kelly because of a television commercial she aired during her reelection campaign. In that ad, Kelly looked into the camera and said: “Of course men should not play girls’ sports. OK, we all agree there.”

At the time, Republicans accused Kelly of lying about her record. LGBTQ-rights advocates interpreted her comment as saying men playing girl’s sports wasn’t an issue because transgender girls and women are female.

Robinson told The Associated Press that no one in the Democratic Party told him last year that he was expected to vote against bills on transgender athletes. He also said a female Democratic colleague that he declined to name “told me I should die.”

He rejected criticism that his vote is “hurting people’s kids.”

“Who could mistreat and look down on anybody?” he said. “You know, everybody is God’s creation.”

He told the radio host that friends told him: “Man, you’re up there with a bunch of demons.”

Meyer said “absolutely none” of Robinson’s fellow Democrats would have told him after the vote that he should die.

“We care about mental health and we care about our colleagues, even if we disagree,” Meyer said.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

National News

Associated Press

Large police presence descends on Northern California city

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A large police presence descended on a park Thursday in a Northern California city in response to a possible shooting. The Roseville Police Department said there was an “active law enforcement situation” near a local park. “The area is safe but please avoid it until further notice. More information will be […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police digging out body found in concrete grave under condo

DENVER (AP) — Police in Colorado on Thursday continued to dig out a body encased in concrete that was found in a condo crawl space they believe is of a man killed by a friend and alleged partner in crime during a fight last year. The mounded concrete grave, with apparent human remains visible through […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah avalanche leads to shelter in place order at ski resort

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah ski resort says it is dispatching patrollers along the path of an avalanche to make sure nobody was caught in its path as it cascaded across a highway onto a beginner run on Thursday. The avalanche that began on Mount Superior — a peak in Utah’s Wasatch Range […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant symbol i...

Associated Press

Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.

15 hours ago

FILE — Razor wire surrounds the perimeter fencing at the former Arthur Kill Correctional Facility...

Associated Press

New York flouts prison solitary confinement rules: lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials were accused in a lawsuit of subjecting people to prolonged solitary confinement in violation of a state law meant to strictly limit a practice increasingly criticized as inhumane. The New York Civil Liberties Union and Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York filed a class-action lawsuit late Wednesday […]

15 hours ago

FILE - From left, Reginald F. Davis, pastor of First Baptist Church, Connie Matthews Harshaw, a mem...

Associated Press

Experts link graves to one of nation’s oldest Black churches

Three men whose graves were found at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches were members of its congregation in the early 19th century, a team of archaeologists and scientists in Virginia announced Thursday. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg, Virginia’s […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Kansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessons