Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4

Apr 6, 2023, 3:26 PM

FILE — FBI investigators remove a backhoe seized from the Crawford, N.Y., property of former Bria...

FILE — FBI investigators remove a backhoe seized from the Crawford, N.Y., property of former Briarcliff Manor Police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, Dec. 21, 2016. Tartaglione was convicted in the strangulation death of one man and the execution-style murders of three others, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in White Plains, NY, federal court after a three-week trial.(James Nani/Times Herald-Record via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(James Nani/Times Herald-Record via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York suburban police officer turned drug dealer was convicted Thursday in the strangulation death of one man and the execution-style murders of three others.

cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sexual predator and financier.

The bodies were recovered in December 2016, about eight months after the four were killed in Otisville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Manhattan.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Tartaglione masterminded the killings after suspecting that one of the victims, Martin Luna, had stolen money from him.

The prosecutor said he lured Luna into meeting him in a bar in what became a “deadly trap” for the man, two of his nephews and a family friend he brought with him. Prosecutors said in court papers that Tartaglione drove Luna’s body to his Otisville ranch, while his co-conspirators brought the other three men “alive and bound” to the same place.

“What occurred next could only be described as pure terror, as Tartaglione tortured Martin, then forced one of his nephews to watch as Tartaglione strangled Martin to death with a zip tie,” Williams said.

The prosecutor said Tartaglione and two associates then transported the three other men to a remote wooded location, forcing them to kneel before shooting each of them in the back of the head and burying all four in a mass grave. Prosecutors said Tartaglione shot one of the remaining three men himself.

“Tartaglione’s heinous acts represent a broader betrayal, as he was a former police officer who once swore to protect the very community he devastated,” Williams said.

He said the conviction will ensure that “Tartaglione faces a lifetime in federal prison for his unconscionable murder of four men.”

At trial, defense attorneys argued that Tartaglione had nothing to do with the killings and was being used by the government as a convenient fall guy.

In July 2019, Tartaglione shared a Manhattan jail cell with Epstein when the wealthy financier was placed on suicide watch after being discovered with bruises on his neck. Epstein hanged himself weeks later while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

National News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, aerial image taken from video provided by Fox11 News KTTV-TV shows th...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to robbery-killing of rapper Pop Smoke

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One of four men charged in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery at a Hollywood Hills mansion pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter. The 20-year-old man, who was 17 when the killing occurred, also pleaded guilty in Inglewood juvenile court to home invasion robbery. He was sentenced to […]

18 hours ago

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, backdropped by federal, state and local off...

Associated Press

Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water

PHOENIX (AP) — A Native American tribe in Arizona reached a deal Thursday with the U.S. government not to use some of its Colorado River water rights in return for $150 million and funding for a pipeline project. The $233 million pact with the Gila River Indian Community, announced in Phoenix, was hailed as an […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation an...

Associated Press

Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge expressed skepticism about whether he can order any changes in response to a lawsuit against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, that attempts to force her to carry out an execution previously scheduled for Thursday. Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz agreed to let attorneys brief their arguments in the coming weeks, but […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas House OKs bill allowing permitless concealed carry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A permit would not be required to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas under a bill lawmakers sent Thursday to Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which supporters say is meant to clear up a decade-old disagreement about the state’s gun laws. Sanders’ office said she plans to sign the measure […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: Eight people rescued at Florida Panhandle beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Eight people were rescued Thursday at a Florida Panhandle beach as weather forecasters predicted a high chance for rip currents in the area, officials said. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to Johnson Beach in Perdido Key twice, the Pensacola News Journal reported. The area is on the Gulf of Mexico just […]

18 hours ago

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters gol...

Associated Press

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka shared the lead Thursday in the Masters, and that’s about all they had in common. Not the way they started their rounds at Augusta National. Certainly not the tours they represent — Rahm a loyalist on the PGA Tour, Koepka a surprise defector to LIV Golf. […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4