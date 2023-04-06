Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack

Apr 6, 2023, 3:32 PM

Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Thre...

Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling the blaze on Chicago's North Side. (ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter who died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side died of a heart attack, autopsy results released Thursday showed.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner.

Tchoryk “went down” on the stairs on the building’s 11th floor, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters.

The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The extra-alarm fire was ruled accidental and started after combustible material was placed “too close to a heat-generating appliance,” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Thursday.

Tchoryk was the second Chicago firefighter to die this week. Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on Tuesday and two other firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side. Pelt died of died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the medical examiner’s office said

“Our men and women who are first responders in the city are heroic,” outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday afternoon at a news conference. “They are brave. They, every single day, put their lives on the line for us. They deserve our unending thanks and support, not just on a tragic day like this, but every single day.”

Three other firefighters were hurt in Wednesday’s blaze and taken to hospitals where their conditions were listed as fair to serious, officials said.

Two civilians also were taken to hospitals in good condition.

National News

Bob Maharry sits inside his fishing boat docked at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Monday, March 20, 2023...

Associated Press

Council approves salmon fishing ban for much of West Coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal regulatory group voted Thursday to officially close king salmon fishing season along much of the West Coast after near-record low numbers of the fish, also known as chinook, returned to California’s rivers last year. The Pacific Fishery Management Council approved the closure of the 2023 season for all commercial […]

19 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, aerial image taken from video provided by Fox11 News KTTV-TV shows th...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to robbery-killing of rapper Pop Smoke

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One of four men charged in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery at a Hollywood Hills mansion pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter. The 20-year-old man, who was 17 when the killing occurred, also pleaded guilty in Inglewood juvenile court to home invasion robbery. He was sentenced to […]

19 hours ago

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, backdropped by federal, state and local off...

Associated Press

Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water

PHOENIX (AP) — A Native American tribe in Arizona reached a deal Thursday with the U.S. government not to use some of its Colorado River water rights in return for $150 million and funding for a pipeline project. The $233 million pact with the Gila River Indian Community, announced in Phoenix, was hailed as an […]

19 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation an...

Associated Press

Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge expressed skepticism about whether he can order any changes in response to a lawsuit against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, that attempts to force her to carry out an execution previously scheduled for Thursday. Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz agreed to let attorneys brief their arguments in the coming weeks, but […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas House OKs bill allowing permitless concealed carry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A permit would not be required to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas under a bill lawmakers sent Thursday to Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which supporters say is meant to clear up a decade-old disagreement about the state’s gun laws. Sanders’ office said she plans to sign the measure […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: Eight people rescued at Florida Panhandle beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Eight people were rescued Thursday at a Florida Panhandle beach as weather forecasters predicted a high chance for rip currents in the area, officials said. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to Johnson Beach in Perdido Key twice, the Pensacola News Journal reported. The area is on the Gulf of Mexico just […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack