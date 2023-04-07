Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip

Apr 6, 2023, 7:37 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver stateme...

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China retaliated for the United States House speaker’s meeting with the Taiwanese president by announcing sanctions Friday against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other organizations, adding to strains over the self-ruled island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks Wednesday with President Tsai Ing-wen at the Reagan library in Simi Valley, California, in defiance of Chinese warnings. McCarthy joined a growing series of foreign legislators who have met Tsai in a show of support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese intimidation.

U.S.-Chinese relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades due to disputes over the status of Taiwan, which split with China in 1949 after a civil war, as well as security, technology and Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and Muslim ethnic minorities.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan is obliged to reunite with China, by force if necessary, and has no right to conduct foreign relations. President Xi Jinping’s government says contact with foreign officials will encourage Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step Beijing says would lead to war.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the Reagan library and the Hudson Institute, a Washington think tank, were sanctioned for “providing a platform and convenience to Taiwan separatist activities.” It said Chinese institutions were prohibited from having any cooperation or contact with them.

An email seeking comment from the library wasn’t immediately answered Thursday night.

Tsai accepted a leadership award from the Hudson Institute as part of her U.S. trip and gave a speech about Taiwan’s challenges in regional security.

The ministry also cited Sarah May Stern, chair of the Hudson Institute board of directors; John P. Walters, the institute’s director; John Heubusch, former executive director of the Reagan Foundation, and Joanne M. Drake, the foundation’s chief administrator.

The ministry said they were barred from visiting China and any property or financial assets belonging to them in China would be frozen.

“We will take resolute measures to punish the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement Thursday.

The United States government has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains extensive informal and commercial ties. Washington is required by federal law to ensure the island has the means to defend itself if attacked by China.

Xi’s government has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and firing missiles into the sea nearby.

McCarthy’s predecessor as speaker, Nancy Pelosi, flew to Taiwan in August and met Tsai. Legislators from European parliaments also have visited the island.

In addition, two groups in Asia, the Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, were sanctioned for their involvement in promoting Taiwan independence “under the guise of academic and research exchanges,” said Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian.

The Prospect Foundation is a Taiwanese think tank that works on dialogue and cooperation on issues related to Taiwan’s security, economy and social development. The Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats is a regional organization established in Thailand that promotes exchanges among liberal and democratic political parties in Asia. Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party is a member.

Separately, the Taiwan Affairs Office also announced further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative in the United States.

The ban on Hsiao does not appear to be substantively different from the ban enacted on her when Pelosi visited Taiwan. China had announced sanctions on a list of individuals from the DPP and ruling administration, including Hsiao. Then it banned the individuals, their family members and related organizations from traveling or operating in China, including Hong Kong. Friday’s announcement said any financial sponsors of Hsiao are also included.

World

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen a...

Associated Press

China vows ‘forceful’ measures after US-Taiwan meeting

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island’s President, saying the U.S. was on a “wrong and dangerous road.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in a show of U.S. support for the self-ruled island, which China claims […]

22 hours ago

A man walks near a sign of foreign currency outside a money exchange office at a shopping district ...

Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up ahead of US jobs update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a U.S. job market update that traders hope might encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul gained. Hong Kong and Australian markets were closed for a holiday. Traders who worry higher […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel stages rare strikes in Lebanon, also hits Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel launched rare strikes in southern Lebanon early Friday and pressed on with bombing targets in the Gaza Strip, marking a widening escalation in the region following violence this week at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. The cross-border fighting erupted during a time of heightened religious fervor — when Jews are celebrating […]

2 days ago

Nidal Ali, right, and Nawal Sweidan hold photos of their missing sons in Mahmoudiya, south of Baghd...

Associated Press

Thousands still missing from 20 years of Iraq’s turmoil

BAGHDAD (AP) — Nawal Sweidan quietly folded her son’s clothes and straightened the bedsheets in his room as she always used to do when he was out at work or at university. She still does it regularly, even though he hasn’t been home for almost 10 years since he was taken away by militiamen. Her […]

2 days ago

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

UN: Ban on Afghan female staffers by Taliban unacceptable

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday it cannot accept a Taliban decision to bar Afghan female staffers from working at the agency, calling it an “unparalleled” violation of women’s rights. The statement came a day after the U.N. said it had been informed by Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban that Afghan women would no longer […]

2 days ago

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left,...

Associated Press

Asian shares mostly fall amid worries about slowing economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mostly lower Thursday as investors turned their attention to upcoming earnings reports and other economic indicators. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 1.1% in morning trading to 27,507.65. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,214.90. South Korea’s Kospi fell nearly 0.8% to 2,476.08. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip