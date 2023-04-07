Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers

Apr 7, 2023, 5:01 AM

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) chases a ball hit by New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stan...

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) chases a ball hit by New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton for a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game July 13, 2022, in New York. A new study released Friday, April 7, 2023, finds that climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences, a new study found.

Hotter, thinner air that allows balls to fly farther contributed a tiny bit to a surge in home runs since 2010, according to a statistical analysis by Dartmouth College scientists published in Friday’s Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. They analyzed 100,000 major league games and more than 200,000 balls put into play in the last few years along with weather conditions, stadiums and other factors.

“Global warming is juicing home runs in Major League Baseball,” said study co-author Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth climate scientist.

It’s basic physics.

When air heats up, molecules move faster and away from each other, making the air less dense. Baseballs launched off a bat go farther through thinner air because there’s less resistance to slow the ball. Just a little bit farther can mean the difference between a homer and a flyout, said Alan Nathan, a University of Illinois physicist who wasn’t part of the Dartmouth study.

Nathan, one of a group of scientists who has consulted with Major League Baseball on the increase in homers, did his own simple calculation, based purely on known physics of ballistics and air density as it changes with temperature, and said he got the same result as the Dartmouth researchers.

Both Nathan and the Dartmouth team found a 1% increase in home run likelihood with every degree the air warms (1.8% with each degree Celsius). Total yearly average of warming-aided homers is only 1% of all home runs hit, the Dartmouth researchers calculated.

Non-climate factors contribute even more to the barrage of balls flying out of the park, scientists and baseball veterans said. The biggest is the ball and the size of the stitches, Nathan said, and MLB made slight infamous steroids era saw a spike in home runs.

Veteran baseball players and executives said the research fits with what they’ve seen on the field.

“We always felt that way for years,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “When it’s warmer, the ball travels more and they have scientific evidence to back that up.”

Homers have always varied by ballpark due to simple factors like dimensions that are friendlier to pitchers than hitters, or vice versa, as well as wind conditions.

The Dartmouth team found the climate homer effect varied by field, too. Chicago’s Wrigley Field, which still hosts a lot of day games, has the most warming-homer friendly confines. The statistical analysis found no significant heat-aided homers at Tampa’s Tropicana Field, the only full-time domed stadium in Major League Baseball.

“It’s interesting to think about,” said five-time All-Star pitcher David Cone, who once threw a perfect game and is now a television baseball analyst. “I’d probably more likely look at the makeup of the baseball itself, the variances and the specs. Of course, weather matters, definitely I wouldn’t shoo it away.”

After a 1-0 victory in Coors Field, Colorado Rockies reliever Brent Suter said the study, which mentions more than 500 home runs since 2010, rings true to him.

“Obviously I’m not a fan in any way as a pitcher,” Suter said with a laugh. “500 seems a lot, but I could believe it.”

The heat is also hard on players and fans, Suter said: “I remember pitching some games I was just, like ‘This does not feel like normal heat. It’s crazy hot.’”

Mankin called what’s happening “a fingerprint of climate change on our recreation.” Callahan said what’s been seen so far is nothing compared to projections of hundreds of extra homers in the future.

How many extra homers depends on how hot it gets, which depends on how much greenhouse gas the world spews from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Callahan ran different scenarios of carbon pollution through computer simulations.

In the worst-case warming trajectory – which some scientists say the world is no longer on based on recent emissions – there would be about 192 warming-aided homers a year by 2050 and around 467 hot home runs by the year 2100. In more moderate carbon pollution scenarios, closer to where Earth is now tracking, there would be about 155 warming-aided homers a year by 2050 and around 255 extra dingers at the end of the century, Callahan said.

Because baseball has so many statistics and analytics, such as the tracking system Statcast, trends can be seen more easily than other effects of climate change, Mankin said. Still, the scientists can’t point to a single homer and say that’s a warming-aided home run. It’s a detail that can be only seen in the more than 63,000 homers hit since 2010.

Several climate scientists told The Associated Press that the study makes perfect sense and the statistics are analyzed properly, though they also point out factors other than climate change are in play and likely have bigger effects.

Both Texas A&M’s Andrew Dessler and University of Illinois’ Don Wuebbles said while the rise in home runs is interesting, it pales next to the issues of extreme weather and rising seas.

But Callahan said it actually brings home the threat of climate change in a unique way. Besides resulting in more home runs, a warming climate will likely require more domed stadiums because it will simply be too hot outside for humans in some places.

“Global warming is going to reshape so many of the things that we care about in so many pernicious and subtle ways,” Callahan said. “And the fact that we’ll get to go to fewer baseball games played in open air is not a civilization-ending crisis, but it is another sign of the way that we have reshaped our lives due to our greenhouse gas emissions.”

___

Associated Press reporters Pat Graham contributed from Denver and Ron Blum contributed from New York. ___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, waves to his supporters in the gallery as he delivers his fi...

Associated Press

What’s next for Tennessee’s expelled lawmakers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control. Here’s a look at what could happen next: WHAT HAPPENED? Republicans voted Thursday to expel two Black lawmakers who last week approached the front of the House chamber with […]

8 hours ago

This image released by A24 shows Michelle Williams in a scene from "Showing Up." (Allyson Riggs/A24...

Associated Press

‘Showing Up’: Kelly Reichardt ‘fine with being a side B-er’

The quiet perceptions, everyday troubles and intermittent moments of transcendence that make up Kelly Reichardt’s films have always had a rhythm apart from most American movies. Reichardt’s latest, (Hong Chau) and an injured bird intrude on her life. “We were trying to make a film about someone who’s caught up in balancing the day-to-day, someone […]

8 hours ago

This image released by Starz shows Davis Maclean, known as Method Man, left, and Mary J. Blige in a...

Associated Press

Mary J, Method Man make ‘Power’ moves on hit Starz series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While filming “Power Book II: Ghost,” Mary J. Blige’s dedicated break area during their downtime to briefly warm up near her heater on a chilly New York set. Unlike most, Smith can randomly crash Blige’s space simply because of their decadeslong friendship. The music icons’ strong bond helped both during the […]

8 hours ago

Detroit firefighters aim water on hot spots as they battle a large fire in Detroit, Friday, April 7...

Associated Press

Fire official: 11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire

DETROIT (AP) — About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit’s west side. Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News. The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

20 hurt when inmate sets fire at NYC’s Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire set by an inmate at New York City’s troubled Rikers Island injured 20 people on a day that lawmakers visited the jail complex, authorities said. Fifteen staff members and five inmates were injured in the fire that started about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city Correction Department said. The New […]

8 hours ago

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

As streamers cut costs, TV shows — and residuals — vanish

Actor Diana-Maria Riva is all too familiar with one of her shows being canceled. For a performer, it’s a painful, unfortunate part of show business. But this was different. In December, Riva was floored when she found out that “Westworld,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “Minx,” “Mrs. Fletcher” and numerous animated and reality series. For Riva, […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers