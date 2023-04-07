Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal

Apr 7, 2023, 10:54 AM

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holm...

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2022. Balwani was sentenced Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing hoax — a punishment slightly longer than that given to the CEO, who was his lover and accomplice in one of Silicon Valley’s biggest scandals.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani will be heading to prison later this month after an appeals court rejected his bid to remain free while he contests his conviction for carrying out a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision late Thursday refusing Balwani’s request to delay the start of his nearly 13-year prison sentence still leaves open the question of when he will have to surrender to authorities.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, one of Balwani’s lawyers, proposed that Balwani, 57, report to prison April 20 in a motion filed with U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over Balwani’s trial last year and imposed his sentence in December.

Balwani’s proposed April 20 reporting date is a week before Holmes, Theranos’ founder and CEO, is scheduled to begin a four counts of fraud and conspiracy last year.

Holmes, 39, appeared before Davila last month along with her lawyers in an effort to persuade the judge to allow her to remain free while she pursues her own appeal. Davila hasn’t ruled on Holmes’ request yet.

Davila last month rejected Balwani’s request to remain free while he appeals his conviction on avoided having to report on that date by appealing Davila’s ruling against him.

But three judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded Balwani hadn’t provided enough compelling evidence to convince them that his conviction is likely to be overturned.

The ruling means Balwani will soon be traveling to Southern California to serve his time in a facility near a harbor in San Pedro, California, located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles. The Terminal Island prison has incarcerated several other prominent figures, including gangster Al Capone in the 1930s, apocalyptic cult leader Charles Manson for an auto theft in the 1950s, and LSD evangelist Timothy Leary in the 1970s.

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a revolutionary breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors.

But its technology never came close to working like Holmes and Balwani boasted, resulting in Theranos’ scandalous collapse and a criminal case that shined a bright light on Silicon Valley greed and hubris.

National News

Associated Press

Teen and 12-year-old accused of triple slaying in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager and a 12-year-old have been charged in the deaths of three teens whose bodies were found along a Florida roadside and in the trunk of a partially-submerged vehicle, authorities said Friday. Another teen is being sought. Law enforcement officials were “shocked” by the young ages of the victims and […]

12 hours ago

A plot of land that is being developed into multifamily housing is seen in East Northport, N.Y., Th...

Associated Press

Uproar in suburbia as New York looks to spur development

For decades, the middle-class towns of single-family homes that ring many American cities have used zoning laws to ensure they stay much like they looked in the suburban boom after World War II. Apartment buildings in many places are simply not allowed, an exclusion that — intentionally or not — has historically also kept out […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Officers kill homeowner after responding to wrong address

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officers with the Farmington Police Department in northwestern New Mexico shot and killed a homeowner when they showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call, state police investigators said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. New Mexico State Police released more details late Thursday, and […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los...

Associated Press

States consider banning cosmetics containing PFAS

A growing number of state legislatures are considering bans on cosmetics and other consumer products that contain a group of synthetic, potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS. In Vermont, the state Senate gave final approval this week to legislation that would prohibit manufacturers and suppliers from selling or distributing any cosmetics or menstrual products in […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in Superi...

Associated Press

Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with mine

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will publish an environmental review paving the way for the project even as they await a federal appeals court ruling in the case. A U.S. government attorney said during […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the afte...

Associated Press

Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts

Changes in air patterns as the nastier hurricanes up against the United States’ east and Gulf coasts, especially in Florida, a new study said. While other studies have projected how human-caused climate change will probably alter the Science Advances focuses on the crucial aspect of where hurricanes are going. It’s all about projected changes in […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal