Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

12-year-old among suspects in killing of 3 teens in Florida

Apr 7, 2023, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager and a 12-year-old have been charged in the deaths of three teens whose bodies were found along a Florida roadside and in the trunk of a partially-submerged vehicle, authorities said Friday. Another teen is being sought.

Law enforcement officials were “shocked” by the young ages of the victims and alleged killers, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference. The older suspect in custody is 17, and police are still searching for a 16-year-old.

The two suspects in custody are charged with first-degree murder. The state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine whether the suspects will be charged as adults. The Associated Press does not publish the names of juveniles unless they have been charged with adult crimes.

The shooting suspects and victims were all in a vehicle belonging to 16-year-old victim Layla Silvernail when the killings occurred, Woods said. Authorities have not released the names of the other two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Woods said the three who died were in the vehicle on their own free will.

The night of the March 30 shooting, deputies found Silvernail on the side of a road in rural Marion County in northern Florida. She later died from a gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

The next morning, deputies were called to a nearby location where a teenage boy was found dead, also from a gunshot wound, Woods said.

On April 1, investigators found Silvernail’s vehicle partially submerged in a small pond near Ocklawaha, about 9 miles (14 km) from where the bodies were found. They searched the vehicle and found a teen girl dead in the trunk.

He said all of the youths were involved in gangs, but authorities have nothing specific pointing to a rivalry. “However, in some shape or another, each were associated with a gang,” the sheriff said.

“At some point these three individuals turned on our three victims,” Woods said. “They fled the scenes, but left a lot of evidence in their wake.”

Woods said the two suspects confessed to shooting the victim found in the vehicle’s trunk. Woods said the teens got the guns while breaking into cars, but he didn’t provide many other details about the shootings or how many guns were involved.

Woods noted the quick actions of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Ocala Police Department in solving the crime. He also commended local citizens for providing tips that led to the two arrests.

Woods said the 12-year-old was arrested March 31 by Ocala police following an “affray” at school, and he was already in custody when charges were filed in the teens’ slayings. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested at his home Thursday night.

Woods expressed frustration that juveniles are not being held accountable for their actions.

“We need to hold them accountable and then hope that we can change them,” he said. “They deserve the full extent of the law,”

National News

ARCHIVO - Esta foto de registro difundida el lunes 18 de marzo de 2019 por la oficina del Sheriff d...

Associated Press

Peru ex-leader Toledo wins reprieve in extradition from US

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique has been granted two more weeks to fight his extradition from the United States on corruption charges, halting extradition proceedings that had been set to start Friday. Late Thursday, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ordered a 14-day stay on Toledo’s […]

12 hours ago

A plot of land that is being developed into multifamily housing is seen in East Northport, N.Y., Th...

Associated Press

Uproar in suburbia as New York looks to spur development

For decades, the middle-class towns of single-family homes that ring many American cities have used zoning laws to ensure they stay much like they looked in the suburban boom after World War II. Apartment buildings in many places are simply not allowed, an exclusion that — intentionally or not — has historically also kept out […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Officers kill homeowner after responding to wrong address

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officers with the Farmington Police Department in northwestern New Mexico shot and killed a homeowner when they showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call, state police investigators said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. New Mexico State Police released more details late Thursday, and […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los...

Associated Press

States consider banning cosmetics containing PFAS

A growing number of state legislatures are considering bans on cosmetics and other consumer products that contain a group of synthetic, potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS. In Vermont, the state Senate gave final approval this week to legislation that would prohibit manufacturers and suppliers from selling or distributing any cosmetics or menstrual products in […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A sign stands for the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project on July 22, 2015, in Superi...

Associated Press

Tribe warns US government against moving ahead with mine

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American tribal members fighting plans for an enormous copper mine on land they consider sacred say they are increasingly worried U.S. officials will publish an environmental review paving the way for the project even as they await a federal appeals court ruling in the case. A U.S. government attorney said during […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the afte...

Associated Press

Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts

Changes in air patterns as the nastier hurricanes up against the United States’ east and Gulf coasts, especially in Florida, a new study said. While other studies have projected how human-caused climate change will probably alter the Science Advances focuses on the crucial aspect of where hurricanes are going. It’s all about projected changes in […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

12-year-old among suspects in killing of 3 teens in Florida