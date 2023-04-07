Seattle Barkery hosting dog ‘Easter B’egg hunt’

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for humans. An egg hunt for your furry friend is being held this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Magnuson Park! The Seattle Barkery wants to bring smiles to faces and wags to tails!

“It’s our Easter B’egg hunt all throughout Magnuson Park, from the entrance to the lakefront. We’ll be putting out all different types of tennis balls and if you bring one of these tennis balls by, we have a prize that coordinates with the color,” said Jessica Hoeper. “We’re putting about 400 balls out, we’re expecting quite the turnout and a lot of dogs to show up.”

The concept is simple — bring your dog out and let them find tennis balls! You can bring them by the store for prizes like toys, treats, bags, and much more.

“It’s elation, it’s so much fun. They’re looking out at the field and there’s just toys everywhere. Everything about it is a positive, joyous event. We have the people and dogs coming to us, so it’s not just an experience for the dogs but for the humans.” Hoeper said.

So treat your dog this Saturday and let them test our luck and have their pick from hundreds of tennis balls at Magnuson Park! The limit is four and you’ll want to arrive early.