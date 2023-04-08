Mifepristone protected in Washington despite Texas judge ruling

Despite Texas Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling to block access to the abortion-inducing drug Mifepristone, the decision won’t impact Washington and 17 other states, at least not for the foreseeable future.

Eastern Washington Federal Judge Thomas Rice ruled, at the same time the Texas Federal Judge halted FDA of Mifepristone, that access to the medication should be allowed. The judge upheld the FDA’s risk mitigation strategy, which decided the benefits of the medication outweighed the risks.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the decision a “huge win” in the protection of access to abortion medication.

At the same time a judge in Texas issued a radical ruling blocking access to mifipristone, Judge Rice in the Eastern District of WA ruled in our favor, protecting access for the 18 plaintiff states.

The American Medical Association blasted Kacsmaryk’s decision Friday, stating it “flies in the face of science and evidence.”

Kacsmaryk is an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

White House lawyers will now review the opposing decisions from judges in Washington and Texas on the FDA’s approval of a medication abortion pill, according to CNN.

