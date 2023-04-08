Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Court backs teacher firing over transgender students’ names

Apr 8, 2023, 9:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana school district did not violate a former music teacher’s rights by pushing him to resign after the man refused to use transgender students’ names and gender pronouns, a federal appeals court said in an order released Friday.

The decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a prior ruling in the case by a federal judge.

According to court records, John Kluge was hired in 2014 as the music and orchestra teacher for Brownsburg High School about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. In 2017, district officials began requiring the high school’s teachers to use the names and pronouns listed in the school’s official student database, where changes were permitted with letters from a student’s parent and a doctor.

Kluge told the school’s principal, Bret Daghe, on the first day of classes for the 2017 school year that he had a religious objection to using transgender students’ names and pronouns. District officials agreed that Kluge could call students by their last name and would not be responsible for handing out orchestra clothing.

But at least two transgender students reported that Kluge’s refusal to use their first names singled them out in front of peers and was hurtful. Other students, teachers and counselors also told officials that the issue made Kluge’s classroom uncomfortable for many.

In January, the district told teachers that everyone would be required to use the names and pronouns listed for students in the database. In response to Kluge questioning whether the rule would also apply to him, officials told him he could abide by it, resign or be fired.

Kluge resigned and then sued the school for religious discrimination.

An Indiana federal judge ruled that Kluge’s refusal to use transgender students’ names and pronouns created an undue hardship on the district, which is responsible for educating all of its students.

The appeals court agreed, writing that district officials tried to accommodate Kluge’s religious objection but realized that letting the music teacher use last names “resulted in students feeling disrespected, targeted, and dehumanized, and in disruptions to the learning environment.”

“Brownsburg has demonstrated as a matter of law that the requested accommodation worked an undue burden on the school’s educational mission by harming transgender students and negatively impacting the learning environment for transgender students, for other students in Kluge’s classes and in the school generally, and for faculty,” the opinion read.

Rory Gray, an attorney with the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, is representing Kluge and said they are considering next steps.

“Congress passed Title VII to prevent employers from forcing workers to abandon their beliefs to keep their jobs,” Gray said in a statement. “In this case, Mr. Kluge went out of his way to accommodate his students and treat them all with respect. The school district even permitted this accommodation before unlawfully punishing Mr. Kluge for his religious beliefs.”

National News

Sydney Parcell, right, and Wagner Sousa place a track cycling world champion jersey at a memorial, ...

Associated Press

Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday. The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall

NORTH RIM, Ariz. (AP) — The public will have to wait a little longer to visit the North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park this year. Like other parts of the West, northern Arizona received an abundance of snow over the winter, and park officials say pushing back the opening from mid-May to June 2 […]

13 hours ago

Ya Ya, a Giant Panda at the Memphis Zoo eats bamboo on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A...

Associated Press

Memphis Zoo bids farewell to panda ahead of return to China

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors at the Memphis Zoo said goodbye Saturday to giant panda Ya Ya during a farewell party ahead of her departure back to China. Highlighted by Chinese cultural performances, the sendoff marked the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens that landed Ya Ya in […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

What does 1870s Comstock Act have to do with abortion pills?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 19th century “anti-vice” law is at the center of a new court ruling that threatens access to the leading abortion drug in the U.S. Dormant for a half-century, the Comstock Act has been revived by anti-abortion groups and conservative states seeking to block the mailing of mifepristone, the pill used in […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Jazz saxophonist, teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan dies at 87

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jazz saxophonist and music teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan died in his sleep Friday, surrounded by family at his New Orleans home, family publicist Vincent Sylvain said. He was 87. During his 50-year career, Jordan showcased his musical talents across New Orleans while also collaborating with music legends like Ray Charles, Aretha […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Court backs teacher firing over transgender students’ names