Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

Apr 8, 2023, 10:36 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

The man was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. Police said additional charges related to the child’s death are expected.

National News

FILE - Benjamin Ferencz, Romanian-born American lawyer and chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg war cr...

Associated Press

Ben Ferencz, last living prosecutor of Nazi war crimes, dies

Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, who prosecuted Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was among the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps, has died. He had just turned 103 in March. Ferencz died Friday evening in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to St. John’s […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication...

Associated Press

Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion

Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest stage of the nation’s fight over abortion: a widening prohibition to safe and legal ways to end unwanted pregnancies, including access to abortion pills. Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone is sowing alarm […]

14 hours ago

Sydney Parcell, right, and Wagner Sousa place a track cycling world champion jersey at a memorial, ...

Associated Press

Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday. The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall

NORTH RIM, Ariz. (AP) — The public will have to wait a little longer to visit the North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park this year. Like other parts of the West, northern Arizona received an abundance of snow over the winter, and park officials say pushing back the opening from mid-May to June 2 […]

14 hours ago

Ya Ya, a Giant Panda at the Memphis Zoo eats bamboo on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A...

Associated Press

Memphis Zoo bids farewell to panda ahead of return to China

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors at the Memphis Zoo said goodbye Saturday to giant panda Ya Ya during a farewell party ahead of her departure back to China. Highlighted by Chinese cultural performances, the sendoff marked the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens that landed Ya Ya in […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

What does 1870s Comstock Act have to do with abortion pills?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 19th century “anti-vice” law is at the center of a new court ruling that threatens access to the leading abortion drug in the U.S. Dormant for a half-century, the Comstock Act has been revived by anti-abortion groups and conservative states seeking to block the mailing of mifepristone, the pill used in […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook