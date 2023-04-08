Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle police investigating after man found dead outside Chief Sealth International High School

Apr 8, 2023, 2:11 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle.

Police responded to the area shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported finding a dead body in the 2600 block of Southwest Thistle Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers spoke with the 911 caller, who said they were walking their dog when they found the victim – a black man who appears to be in his early 20s.

Officers secured the scene until homicide detectives and the crime scene investigation unit arrived.

SPD homicide detectives will be leading the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Washington State House passes bill to end 40-year exclusive real estate listing contracts

Washington is now a step closer to ending 40-year exclusive real estate listing contracts forever.

14 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Homebuyers struggle to find the right deal even as prices continue to drop

A new housing report by the Northwest Multiple Listing Services shows the prices of homes in several Washington counties had been on a downward trend this year.

14 hours ago

weekend traffic...

Micki Gamez

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s driving test?

The KIRO Newsradio Traffic department put together a quick 10-question driving test to see how well your skills are when it comes to traffic safety.

2 days ago

Mifepristone...

Lisa Brooks

Mifepristone protected in Washington despite Texas judge ruling

A Texas Federal Judge ruling to block access to the abortion-inducing drug Mifepristone won't impact Washington and 17 other states.

2 days ago

Feet...

Micki Gamez

6th graders selling feet pictures online to strangers, parents unaware

According to Detective James, the pictures of feet are often used for the sexual gratification of the buyers.

2 days ago

pot businesses...

Associated Press

Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

Cannabis regulators have halted operations at several outdoor pot farms and processing facilities in Washington state.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Seattle police investigating after man found dead outside Chief Sealth International High School