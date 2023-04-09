Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop shooting

Apr 8, 2023, 9:35 PM | Updated: 9:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Two Wisconsin police officers were killed in a shooting during a traffic stop on Saturday, authorities said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Saturday that it was investigating the shooting in Cameron, Wisconsin.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. and at some point gunfire was exchanged with the motorist, the state justice department said.

The Chetek officer and another officer from Cameron were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect in the shooting was taken to a hospital and later died, the justice department said.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers. I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a tweet late Saturday.

The Division of Criminal Investigation within the Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation and will submit a report to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes, the statement said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The village of Cameron in Barron County is 227 miles (365 kilometers) west of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and 96 miles (154 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Chetek, Wisconsin, is about 9 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Cameron.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and Chetek Police Departments,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook.

The Marinette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association said in a Facebook post: “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families (both blood and blue) of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

National News

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capit...

Associated Press

Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undego surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team. In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. Delaware State Police said they were investigating the shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania. “We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to […]

1 day ago

FILE - Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and Service ...

Associated Press

After strike, LA school district workers approve labor deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Unified School District workers have approved a labor deal following a three-day strike over wages and staffing that halted education for students in one of the nation’s largest school systems. The agreement would increase wages by 30% for workers who are paid an average of $25,000 a year, the […]

1 day ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Dan...

Associated Press

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. Abbott tweeted that because the state constitution limits him to a pardon […]

1 day ago

FILE - Benjamin Ferencz, Romanian-born American lawyer and chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg war cr...

Associated Press

Ben Ferencz, last living prosecutor of Nazi war crimes, dies

Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, who prosecuted Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was among the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps, has died. He had just turned 103 in March. Ferencz died Friday evening in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to St. John’s […]

1 day ago

FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication...

Associated Press

Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion

Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest stage of the nation’s fight over abortion: a widening prohibition to safe and legal ways to end unwanted pregnancies, including access to abortion pills. Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone is sowing alarm […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop shooting