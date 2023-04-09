Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in pandemic

Apr 9, 2023, 9:53 AM

Traffic is stopped due to snowy weather conditions on Route 93 South, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in L...

Traffic is stopped due to snowy weather conditions on Route 93 South, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Londonderry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


People working from home became younger, more diverse, better educated and more likely to move during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In many respects, the demographic makeup of people working from home from 2019 to 2021 became more like workers who were commuting, while the share of the U.S. labor force working from home went from 5.7% in 2019 to 17.9% in 2021, as restrictions were implemented to help slow the spread of the virus, according to a report released last week based on American Community Survey data.

“The increase in homebased workers corresponded with a decline in drivers, carpoolers, transit riders, and most other types of commuters,” the report said.

The share of people working from home between ages 25 and 34 jumped from 16% to 23% from 2019 to 2021. The share of home-based workers who are Black went from 7.8% to 9.5%, and it went from 5.7% to 9.6% for Asian workers. It remained flat for Hispanic workers, the report said.

The share of home-based workers with a college degree also jumped from just over half to more than two-thirds, and people working from home were more likely to have moved in the past year than commuters.

The two industry groups that saw the greatest jumps in people working from home were in information, where it went from 10.4% to 42%, and finance, insurance and real estate, going from 10.8% to 38.4%. Professional and administrative services, also went from 12.6% to 36.5%.

The smallest gains were in agriculture and mining; entertainment and food services; and armed forces.

While every income level saw jumps in people working from home, those in the highest income bracket were most likely to work from home. While it doubled from 2019 to 2021 for workers in the lowest income bracket, it tripled for those in the highest, the report said.

Home-based work also varied by region. By 2021, it was more prevalent in the West and Northeast, making up about a fifth of the workforce, compared to 16.2% in the South and 15.8% in the Midwest. The variation may have been caused by the availability of Internet access, the cluster of information technology jobs on the coasts and the way people commute, whether by car or public transportation, the report said.

The tech-heavy San Francisco and San Jose metro areas had more than a third of their labor force working from home in 2021 — the largest share among metros with more than 1 million residents.

Since most pandemic restrictions have been lifted since the 2021 survey was taken, it is unknown at this point if the growth in work-from-home is permanent.

“If only temporarily, the COVID-19 pandemic generated a massive shift in the way people in the United States related to their workplace location,” the report said. “With the centrality of work and commuting in American life, the widespread adoption of home-based work was a defining feature of the pandemic era.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

National News

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Re...

Associated Press

Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two former Black Democratic lawmakers who were a deadly school shooting. Nashville’s metro council is likely to reappoint Justin Jones to the seat during a specially called Monday meeting. The Shelby County Commission plans to announce soon when it will meet to fill the vacancy left by Justin Pearson’s expulsion. Likewise, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

78-year-old bank heist suspect: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist. Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or […]

10 hours ago

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and...

Associated Press

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash

Audiences said let’s go to the movie theater for “ The Super Mario Bros. Movie ” this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with $204.6 million in its first five days in 4,343 North American theaters, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. With an estimated […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said. Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop shooting

Two Wisconsin police officers were killed in a shooting during a traffic stop on Saturday, authorities said. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Saturday that it was investigating the shooting in Cameron, Wisconsin. An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. and at some point […]

1 day ago

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capit...

Associated Press

Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undego surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team. In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in pandemic