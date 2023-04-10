Close
LOCAL NEWS

Cause of fishing vessel fire in Tacoma under investigation

Apr 9, 2023, 6:19 PM

Vessel catches fire in Tacoma. (South Sound Fire)

MyNorthwest Content Editor

The cause of a fire aboard a fishing vessel in Tacoma is under investigation.

People were still being asked to shelter in place as a precautionary measure Sunday night because smoke from the blaze is believed to contain freon. Freon can post a threat if contained in a small space but isn’t expected to be a problem in the area.

The Kodiak Enterprise caught fire early Saturday morning while moored at Trident Seafoods in the Hylebos Waterway.

The fire was first reported Saturday morning. The Tacoma Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Ecology and other agencies responded.

The vessel is reported to have an estimated 55,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 19,000 pounds of freon onboard.

Authorities have not reported any injuries connected to the fire. There does not appear to be pollution in the water.

A news release said that the Kodiak Enterprise caught fire while moored at Trident Seafoods in the Hylebos Waterway.

The situation will continue to be monitored overnight.

