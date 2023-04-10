Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Next abortion battles may be among states with clashing laws

Apr 10, 2023, 7:53 AM

FILE - A sign reading "My body, my choice," is taped to a hanger taped to a streetlight in front of...

FILE - A sign reading "My body, my choice," is taped to a hanger taped to a streetlight in front of the Idaho state Capitol Building in Boise, Idaho, May 3, 2022. Abortion is banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy, but the governor on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 signed another law making it illegal to provide help within the state’s boundaries to minors seeking abortion without parental consent. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Abortion is banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy, but the governor on Wednesday signed another law making it illegal to provide help within the state’s boundaries to minors seeking an abortion without parental consent.

The new law is obviously aimed at abortions obtained in other states, but it’s written to criminalize in-state behavior leading to the out-of-state procedure – a clear nod to the uncertainty surrounding efforts by lawmakers in at least half a dozen states to extend their influence outside their borders when it comes to abortion law.

At the same time, Democrat-controlled states are advancing and executive orders intended to shield their residents against civil lawsuits and criminal investigations related to providing abortions for women from states where there are bans.

But there is no legal precedent giving good guidance about whether states can influence their residents getting abortions outside their borders.

“If red states pass laws saying, ‘We can go after people for X, Y and Z,’ and blue states say, ‘You can’t,’ we’re in uncharted territory,” said Mary Ziegler, a legal historian at the University of California, Davis School of Law.

Arguments about the laws could be rooted in key clauses of the U.S. Constitution that could contradict each other in this case. One clause requires states to respect the laws of other states while another recognizes the right to travel among states and a third restricts the ability of states to impair interstate commerce.

Legal experts say that no prior cases are exactly comparable, though state laws have conflicted in weighty ways in the past.

In the 1840s and 1850s, it was with questions over whether fugitive enslaved people in free states remained the property of slaveholders. In the 1857 Dred Scott decision, frequently cited as the worst ruling in U.S. history, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they did.

More recently, before the nation’s top court recognized a right to same-sex marriage in 2015, state marriage laws were a patchwork. Some states did not recognize marriages that were legal elsewhere, and all the protections that go with them, including hospital visitation rights and even the ability to divorce. The federal ruling largely resolved those legal conflicts.

The effort to restrict abortion in far-reaching ways is an outgrowth of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a nationwide right to abortion.

Each state now makes its own rules. Abortion is banned in all stages of pregnancy in 13 states. Another five have similar bans on the books but are not being enforced under judge’s orders as legal challenges to them are sorted out.

Texas took a step toward state-border restrictions even before Roe was overturned with a Oklahoma has a similar law.

But using them to block out-of-state abortions has not been tried yet — or tested in court.

Other states are pursuing different approaches.

Idaho’s measure bans transporting a minor for an abortion without parental consent — but bars only the part of the journey that takes place in Idaho.

Tennessee’s GOP-dominated legislature last week approved a measure that would prohibit cities and counties from using their funds to help someone obtain an abortion outside the state — including banning coverage of out-of-state abortions under government employee health insurance plans.

In his concurring opinion in last year’s ruling overturning Roe, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh contemplated whether states could restrict their residents from getting abortions in other states: “In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel,” he wrote.

Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, which supports abortion rights, said the validity of interstate laws is unclear.

”The hope would be this would be seen as an extreme overreach,” she said, “but one would have thought that overturning Roe v. Wade would have been an extreme overreach too.”

Elisabeth Smith, state policy director for the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the measures have impacts even if they don’t hold up in court.

“Will anti-abortion activists continue to try to use these techniques and use these avenues?” he asked. ”Absolutely. Their goal in doing so is to try to chill activity and make those of us who support abortion rights too frightened to help people.”

One possible test of the out-of-state applicability of abortion laws is just getting started in Texas.

The former husband of a Galveston-area woman who terminated a pregnancy last year with medication sued three women who helped her obtain pills, claiming wrongful death. The lawsuit says the woman terminated the pregnancy in July 2022 and the couple divorced in February.

A lawyer representing the ex-husband is Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general who is the architect of the law that uses civil penalties to enforce an abortion ban. As part of the suit, Mitchell sent a letter to the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice in New York City, demanding that it preserve documents. The letter said one of the women helping the ex-wife obtain abortion pills worked for the group and the organization would face questions about whether she was acting as part of her job.

“If anyone out-of-state helps one of their employees break Texas laws, then you better believe that there can be action taken against that, against that company or organization,” said Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas anti-abortion activist who has pushed successfully for local governments to bar abortion clinics. “If an individual assists Texans in breaking the laws of Texas, then that’s a problem, too.”

___

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Hanna from Topeka, Kansas. Associated Press writers Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas; David Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, and Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance Commi...

Associated Press

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Biden said his administration would fight the Texas ruling. Kacsmaryk's 67-page order gave the government seven days to appeal.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — No injuries were reported after three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said. A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement. The derailment took place at around 7 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The bodies of a jam band musician and his adult son were recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip, authorities said. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the bodies were identified as those of Chuck Morris, 47, and […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tues...

Associated Press

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.” She added […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisvill...

Associated Press

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Blumenthal to leave hospital after surgery for parade injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was expected to be discharged from a hospital Monday following what he called successful surgery on a minor leg fracture he suffered during a victory parade for the national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team over the weekend. The 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat said on Twitter that […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Next abortion battles may be among states with clashing laws